Tomáš Krupa’s Slovak Survival Doc We Have to Survive Sold to Estonian Public Broadcasting

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak documentary We Have to Survive / Musíme prežiť directed by Tomáš Krupa was sold by Taskovski Films to the Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR). This coproduction between Slovakia, France, and Austria captures stories about climatic change impacts from four different corners of the world, while keeping the lowest possible Carbon footprint.

Following the world premiere at the Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival in March 2026, the film was selected for various festivals including the 21st IFF Cinematik in Piešťany in September 2026, where it won the Mayor's Award, the Blue Planet Future Film Festival in Busan, South Korea (3 – 7 September 2026), the IFDF Ji.hlava (23 October – 1 November 2026), the IFF Verzió in Budapest (16– 25 November 2026), SUNCINE in Barcelona (4 – 22 November 2026), the Human Rights Film Festival: Inconvinient Films in Vilnius (6– 25O ctober 2026), and the Ulaanbaatar International Film Festival (16 – 22 October 2026), among others.

ASFK – the Association of Slovak Film Clubs will release the film in Slovak cinemas on 26 November 2026. The dates of the release in the coproduction countries, Slovakia, France, Austria and ARTE territory (Germany, Belgium and Switzerland) have not been announced yet.

The digital soundtrack composed by Slovak producer Dalibor Kocián, also known as Stroon, has recently been released on all streaming platforms and it will be also released on vinyl in a limited coloured edition of 100 copies, which will be available at film festivals attended by the filmmakers.

We Have to Survive / Musímeprežiť is produced by Krupa’s Hailstone in coproduction with Yuzu Productions (France), Golden Girls Filmproduktion (Austria), the Radio and Television Slovakia, ARTE G.E.I.E. (France) and Puls4 (Austria). It was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, and the French CNC and PROCIREP.