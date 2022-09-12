FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Slovenia Selects Orchestra as Oscar Candidate

LJUBLJANA: Orchestra / Orkester by Matevž Luzar has been selected as Slovenia’s candidate for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a Slovenian/Croatian coproduction.

The film starring Gregor Čušin, Jernej Kogovšek, Gregor Zorc, Lovro Lezič, Gaber K. Trseglav and Tamara Avguštin follows a brass band from Slovenia travel by bus to perform in a small Austrian town. They sing, cheer, and drink all the way there. Being part of a brass band is a joyful hobby for most orchestra members. However, not everything goes as planned.

“Orchestra is my most personal feature film because the story revolves around the people and orchestra from my hometown. For years, I would travel with the exact orchestra you can see in the film, as an observer. This film is not a documentary, but rather a fiction film with a real-life orchestra”, the director said in a statement.

Orchestra was produced by Petra Vidmar through Gustav film in coproduction with Napravi Film, RTV Slovenija, PihalniorkesterSvea - Zagorje, NoellaCo, the City of Zagorje Ob Savi, the City of Sloven Gradec, Ready On Set, Sndkt and Unicasting. Katja Šoltes and Nadja Bedjanič are the coproducers.

The project was co-funded by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film, RTV Slovenija and Gustav film.