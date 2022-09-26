FNE Oscar Watch 2023: North Macedonia Selects The Happiest Man in the World as Oscar Candidate

SKOPJE: The Happiest Man in the World by Teona Strugar Mitevska has been selected as North Macedonia’s candidate for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Denmark.

The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekniot čovek na svetot tells the story of Asja, a 40-year-old single woman living in Sarajevo, who meets Zoran, a 43-year-old banker, at a dating event. Zoran is not there looking for love though, but for forgiveness. During the war in 1993 he was shooting at the city from the opposite side, and he wants to meet his first victim. Now, they both have to relive the pain in their search for forgiveness. The Happiest Man in the World poses many existential questions: How to live with war? Is there life after war? Is there love after war? And when does war stop?

Bosnian scriptwriter Elma Tataragić penned the script together with Teona Strugar Mitevska. Jelena Kordić Kuret and Adnan Omerović are starring.

The film is produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski in coproduction with Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm. It was supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Film Fund Sarajevo

The Happiest Man in the World had its world premiere in the Orizzonti Competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (31 August – 10 September 2022).

Pyramid International (France) is handling the sales.

