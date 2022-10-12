FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022 Announces Lineup

The selection committee reviewed 174 submitted films and included 106 in the programme, of which 63 will compete for Vesna awards in the Competition Programme: 11 long films (seven feature films, four documentaries), five long films in the special section Films 30, three medium-length, 19 short and 15 student films, as well as 10 minority coproductions (seven long films, one medium-length film and two shorts).
Slovenian director Darko Sinko, actor/writer Milivoj Miki Roš, and Dr. Ivana Kronja (a culture, media and film theorist/film critic), are the members of the international jury for long competition films (fiction and documentary, as well as minority Slovenian coproductions).
This year's recipient of the Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award is the acclaimed theatre and film actress Milena Zupančič.
All the films will be screened at Avditorij Portorož, Tartini theatre and the Monfort Exhibition Center.
Competition:
Feature Films:
Beanie / Kapa (Slovenia, Luxembourg, Croatia, Slovakia)
Directed by Slobodan Maksimović
Produced by Senca Studio
Coproduced by Wady Films, Objectif, Studio Dim, RTV Slovenija, RTVS
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Fund Luxembourg, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian public television HRT, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Ministry of Public Administration, RE-ACT, Studio Viba Film
The Birdbreeder / Ptičar (Slovenia)
Directed by Robert Černelč
Produced by Tramal Films
Coproduced by Super 16
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Grandpa Goes South / Dedek gre na jug (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Vinci Vogue Anžlovar
Produced by A Atalanta
Coproduced by Sektor film, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Studio Viba Film
Moja Vesna (Slovenia, Australia)
Directed by Sara Kern
Produced by Cvinger film, Sweetshop & Green
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Screen Australia, RTV Slovenija, Film Victoria, Torino Film Lab, Cannes Cinéfondation Residence
Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Matevž Luzar
Produced by Gustav Film
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Napravi Film, Pihalni orkester Svea Zagorje, 001, Ready on Set, Unicasting, Noella, Sindikat
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Riders / Jezdeca (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy)
Directed by Dominik Mencej
Produced by Staragara
Coproduced by Antitalent, SENSE Production, Novi film, Transmedia, Nuframe, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Sarajevo Cinema Foundation, MEDIA – Single Development and RE-ACT Developing Award, Studio Viba Film
The Space Among Us / Vesolje med nami (Slovenia, Serbia)
Directed by Rahela Jagrič Pric
Produced by Arsmedia
Coproduced by MB Grip, Zvokarna, NuFrame, RTV Slovenija, Mir Media Group
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film
Long Documentaries:
Cannabis Sets You Free / Konoplja osvobaja (Slovenia, North Macedonia, Croatia)
Directed by Miha Čelar
Produced by Astral film
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, AWARD Film & Video, Wolfgang & Dolly, Mangart, Kerozin
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Melted Dreams / Smučarske sanje (Slovenia, Austria, Finland)
Directed by Haidy Kancler
Produced by Studio Virc
Coproduced by Flair Film, Kinocompany
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA
One for the River: The Sava Story / Ena za reko: Zgodba Save (Slovenia)
Directed by Rožle Bregar
Produced by Leeway Collective k
Coproduced by Vizualist, Legitfilms
Wracked Piano / Pošvedrani klavir
Directed by Miha Vipotnik
Produced by Casablanca
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Long Documentaries – Films 30:
2017 (Slovenia)
Directed by Goran Vojnović, Aleksandar Stanojević
Produced by December
Coproduced by Košarkarska zveza Slovenije
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Battle of Holmec / Bitka za Holmec (Slovenia, Austria)
Directed by Boštjan Slatenšek
Produced by FilRouge
Coproduced by Jewellabs Pictures
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Dream 1991 / Sen 1991 (Slovenia)
Directed by Matías Zemljič
Produced by Studio Siposh
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
The Summer of ’91 / Poletje ’91 (Slovenia)
Directed by Žiga Virc
Produced by Studio Virc
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
The White Warrior in Black Suit / Beli bojevnik v črni obleki (Slovenia)
Directed by Maja Weiss
Produced by Bela film
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Slovenian Minority Coproductions Competition (long films):
Bird Atlas / Atlas ptáků (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Olmo Omerzu
Produced by endorfilm
Coproduced by Cvinger Film, Punkchart films, the Czech Television, RTV Slovenija, Melocoton Films, Soundsquare
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Zlinsky kraj
The Girl Has Flown / La ragazza ha volato (Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Wilma Labate
Produced by Tralab, Rai Cinema, Nightswim
Coproduced by Staragara
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture’s Film and Audiovisual Department
Illyricvm (Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo)
Directed by Simon Bogojević Narath
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Forum Ljubljana, La Sarraz Pictures, Buka Production, SCCA/PRO.BA Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Direzione Generale Cinema - Ministero della cultura, the Kosovo Cinematography Center, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Sarajevo Canton, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Radiotelevision
Convenience Store / Produkty 24 (Russia, Turkey, Slovenia)
Directed by Michael Borodin
Produced by Metrafilms
Coproduced by Perfo Production, Karma Films
Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the Foundation for Development of Modern Cinematography Kinoprime
The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekjniot Chovek Na Svetot (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Denmark, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
Coproduced by Entre chien et loup, Vertigo, Frau Film, Terminal 3, SCCA/PRO.BA
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Danish Film Institute, the Sarajevo Cinema Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Canton Sarajevo, Studio Viba Film
Pink Moon (the Netherlands, Slovenia, Italy)
Directed by Floor van der Meulen
Produced by Kepler Films
Coproduced by Tramal films, Nefertiti Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre