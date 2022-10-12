12-10-2022

FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022 Announces Lineup

By
    Director of the festival Bojan Labovič, director of SFC Nataša Bučar, head of the project FSF Portorož Tjaša Smrekar Director of the festival Bojan Labovič, director of SFC Nataša Bučar, head of the project FSF Portorož Tjaša Smrekar credit: FSF Portorož

    LJUBLJANA: Seven Slovenian feature films and four long documentaries, together with five long documentaries dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Slovenia's independence and six Slovenian minority coproductions, will screen in the competition of the 25th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož (25 - 30 October 2022).

    The selection committee reviewed 174 submitted films and included 106 in the programme, of which 63 will compete for Vesna awards in the Competition Programme: 11 long films (seven feature films, four documentaries), five long films in the special section Films 30, three medium-length, 19 short and 15 student films, as well as 10 minority coproductions (seven long films, one medium-length film and two shorts).

    Slovenian director Darko Sinko, actor/writer Milivoj Miki Roš, and Dr. Ivana Kronja (a culture, media and film theorist/film critic), are the members of the international jury for long competition films (fiction and documentary, as well as minority Slovenian coproductions).

    This year's recipient of the Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award is the acclaimed theatre and film actress Milena Zupančič.

    All the films will be screened at Avditorij Portorož, Tartini theatre and the Monfort Exhibition Center.

    Click HERE for the full list of films.

    Competition:

    Feature Films:

    Beanie / Kapa (Slovenia, Luxembourg, Croatia, Slovakia)
    Directed by Slobodan Maksimović
    Produced by Senca Studio
    Coproduced by Wady Films, Objectif, Studio Dim, RTV Slovenija, RTVS
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Fund Luxembourg, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian public television HRT, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Ministry of Public Administration, RE-ACT, Studio Viba Film

    The Birdbreeder / Ptičar (Slovenia)
    Directed by Robert Černelč
    Produced by Tramal Films
    Coproduced by Super 16
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Grandpa Goes South / Dedek gre na jug (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Vinci Vogue Anžlovar
    Produced by A Atalanta
    Coproduced by Sektor film, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Studio Viba Film 

    Moja Vesna (Slovenia, Australia)
    Directed by Sara Kern
    Produced by Cvinger film, Sweetshop & Green
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Screen Australia, RTV Slovenija, Film Victoria, Torino Film Lab, Cannes Cinéfondation Residence

    Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Matevž Luzar
    Produced by Gustav Film
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Napravi Film, Pihalni orkester Svea Zagorje, 001, Ready on Set, Unicasting, Noella, Sindikat
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Riders / Jezdeca (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy)
    Directed by Dominik Mencej
    Produced by Staragara
    Coproduced by Antitalent, SENSE Production, Novi film, Transmedia, Nuframe, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Sarajevo Cinema Foundation, MEDIA – Single Development and RE-ACT Developing Award, Studio Viba Film

    The Space Among Us / Vesolje med nami (Slovenia, Serbia)
    Directed by Rahela Jagrič Pric
    Produced by Arsmedia
    Coproduced by MB Grip, Zvokarna, NuFrame, RTV Slovenija, Mir Media Group
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

    Long Documentaries:

    Cannabis Sets You Free / Konoplja osvobaja (Slovenia, North Macedonia, Croatia)
    Directed by Miha Čelar
    Produced by Astral film
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, AWARD Film & Video, Wolfgang & Dolly, Mangart, Kerozin
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Melted Dreams / Smučarske sanje (Slovenia, Austria, Finland)
    Directed by Haidy Kancler
    Produced by Studio Virc
    Coproduced by Flair Film, Kinocompany
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA

    One for the River: The Sava Story / Ena za reko: Zgodba Save (Slovenia)
    Directed by Rožle Bregar
    Produced by Leeway Collective k
    Coproduced by Vizualist, Legitfilms

    Wracked Piano / Pošvedrani klavir
    Directed by Miha Vipotnik
    Produced by Casablanca
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Long Documentaries – Films 30:

    2017 (Slovenia)
    Directed by Goran Vojnović, Aleksandar Stanojević
    Produced by December
    Coproduced by Košarkarska zveza Slovenije
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Battle of Holmec / Bitka za Holmec (Slovenia, Austria)
    Directed by Boštjan Slatenšek
    Produced by FilRouge
    Coproduced by Jewellabs Pictures
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Dream 1991 / Sen 1991 (Slovenia)
    Directed by Matías Zemljič
    Produced by Studio Siposh
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    The Summer of ’91 / Poletje ’91 (Slovenia)
    Directed by Žiga Virc
    Produced by Studio Virc
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    The White Warrior in Black Suit / Beli bojevnik v črni obleki (Slovenia)
    Directed by Maja Weiss
    Produced by Bela film
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Slovenian Minority Coproductions Competition (long films):

    Bird Atlas / Atlas ptáků (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia, France)
    Directed by Olmo Omerzu
    Produced by endorfilm
    Coproduced by Cvinger Film, Punkchart films, the Czech Television, RTV Slovenija, Melocoton Films, Soundsquare
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Zlinsky kraj

    The Girl Has Flown / La ragazza ha volato (Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Wilma Labate
    Produced by Tralab, Rai Cinema, Nightswim
    Coproduced by Staragara
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture’s Film and Audiovisual Department  

    Illyricvm (Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo)
    Directed by Simon Bogojević Narath
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Forum Ljubljana, La Sarraz Pictures, Buka Production, SCCA/PRO.BA Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Direzione Generale Cinema - Ministero della cultura, the Kosovo Cinematography Center, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Sarajevo Canton, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Radiotelevision

    Convenience Store / Produkty 24 (Russia, Turkey, Slovenia)
    Directed by Michael Borodin
    Produced by Metrafilms
    Coproduced by Perfo Production, Karma Films
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the Foundation for Development of Modern Cinematography Kinoprime

    The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekjniot Chovek Na Svetot (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Denmark, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
    Coproduced by Entre chien et loup, Vertigo, Frau Film, Terminal 3, SCCA/PRO.BA
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Danish Film Institute, the Sarajevo Cinema Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Canton Sarajevo, Studio Viba Film

    Pink Moon (the Netherlands, Slovenia, Italy)
    Directed by Floor van der Meulen
    Produced by Kepler Films
    Coproduced by Tramal films, Nefertiti Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Published in Slovenia

    Latest from Damijan Vinter

    More in this category:« PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Sonja Prosenc Starts Shooting Redemption OBITUARY: Slovenian Filmmaker Tugo Štiglic »