FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022 Announces Lineup

LJUBLJANA: Seven Slovenian feature films and four long documentaries, together with five long documentaries dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Slovenia's independence and six Slovenian minority coproductions, will screen in the competition of the 25th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož (25 - 30 October 2022).

The selection committee reviewed 174 submitted films and included 106 in the programme, of which 63 will compete for Vesna awards in the Competition Programme: 11 long films (seven feature films, four documentaries), five long films in the special section Films 30, three medium-length, 19 short and 15 student films, as well as 10 minority coproductions (seven long films, one medium-length film and two shorts).

Slovenian director Darko Sinko, actor/writer Milivoj Miki Roš, and Dr. Ivana Kronja (a culture, media and film theorist/film critic), are the members of the international jury for long competition films (fiction and documentary, as well as minority Slovenian coproductions).

This year's recipient of the Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award is the acclaimed theatre and film actress Milena Zupančič.

All the films will be screened at Avditorij Portorož, Tartini theatre and the Monfort Exhibition Center.

Competition:

Feature Films:

Beanie / Kapa (Slovenia, Luxembourg, Croatia, Slovakia)

Directed by Slobodan Maksimović

Produced by Senca Studio

Coproduced by Wady Films, Objectif, Studio Dim, RTV Slovenija, RTVS

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Fund Luxembourg, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian public television HRT, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Ministry of Public Administration, RE-ACT, Studio Viba Film

The Birdbreeder / Ptičar (Slovenia)

Directed by Robert Černelč

Produced by Tramal Films

Coproduced by Super 16

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Grandpa Goes South / Dedek gre na jug (Slovenia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Vinci Vogue Anžlovar

Produced by A Atalanta

Coproduced by Sektor film, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Studio Viba Film

Moja Vesna (Slovenia, Australia)

Directed by Sara Kern

Produced by Cvinger film, Sweetshop & Green

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Screen Australia, RTV Slovenija, Film Victoria, Torino Film Lab, Cannes Cinéfondation Residence

Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Matevž Luzar

Produced by Gustav Film

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Napravi Film, Pihalni orkester Svea Zagorje, 001, Ready on Set, Unicasting, Noella, Sindikat

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Riders / Jezdeca (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy)

Directed by Dominik Mencej

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Antitalent, SENSE Production, Novi film, Transmedia, Nuframe, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Sarajevo Cinema Foundation, MEDIA – Single Development and RE-ACT Developing Award, Studio Viba Film

The Space Among Us / Vesolje med nami (Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Rahela Jagrič Pric

Produced by Arsmedia

Coproduced by MB Grip, Zvokarna, NuFrame, RTV Slovenija, Mir Media Group

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

Long Documentaries:

Cannabis Sets You Free / Konoplja osvobaja (Slovenia, North Macedonia, Croatia)

Directed by Miha Čelar

Produced by Astral film

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, AWARD Film & Video, Wolfgang & Dolly, Mangart, Kerozin

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Melted Dreams / Smučarske sanje (Slovenia, Austria, Finland)

Directed by Haidy Kancler

Produced by Studio Virc

Coproduced by Flair Film, Kinocompany

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA

One for the River: The Sava Story / Ena za reko: Zgodba Save (Slovenia)

Directed by Rožle Bregar

Produced by Leeway Collective k

Coproduced by Vizualist, Legitfilms

Wracked Piano / Pošvedrani klavir

Directed by Miha Vipotnik

Produced by Casablanca

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Long Documentaries – Films 30:

2017 (Slovenia)

Directed by Goran Vojnović, Aleksandar Stanojević

Produced by December

Coproduced by Košarkarska zveza Slovenije

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Battle of Holmec / Bitka za Holmec (Slovenia, Austria)

Directed by Boštjan Slatenšek

Produced by FilRouge

Coproduced by Jewellabs Pictures

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Dream 1991 / Sen 1991 (Slovenia)

Directed by Matías Zemljič

Produced by Studio Siposh

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

The Summer of ’91 / Poletje ’91 (Slovenia)

Directed by Žiga Virc

Produced by Studio Virc

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

The White Warrior in Black Suit / Beli bojevnik v črni obleki (Slovenia)

Directed by Maja Weiss

Produced by Bela film

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Slovenian Minority Coproductions Competition (long films):

Bird Atlas / Atlas ptáků (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Olmo Omerzu

Produced by endorfilm

Coproduced by Cvinger Film, Punkchart films, the Czech Television, RTV Slovenija, Melocoton Films, Soundsquare

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Zlinsky kraj

The Girl Has Flown / La ragazza ha volato (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Wilma Labate

Produced by Tralab, Rai Cinema, Nightswim

Coproduced by Staragara

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture’s Film and Audiovisual Department

Illyricvm (Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo)

Directed by Simon Bogojević Narath

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Forum Ljubljana, La Sarraz Pictures, Buka Production, SCCA/PRO.BA Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Direzione Generale Cinema - Ministero della cultura, the Kosovo Cinematography Center, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Sarajevo Canton, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Radiotelevision

Convenience Store / Produkty 24 (Russia, Turkey, Slovenia)

Directed by Michael Borodin

Produced by Metrafilms

Coproduced by Perfo Production, Karma Films

Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the Foundation for Development of Modern Cinematography Kinoprime

The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekjniot Chovek Na Svetot (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Denmark, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre chien et loup, Vertigo, Frau Film, Terminal 3, SCCA/PRO.BA

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Danish Film Institute, the Sarajevo Cinema Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Canton Sarajevo, Studio Viba Film

Pink Moon (the Netherlands, Slovenia, Italy)

Directed by Floor van der Meulen

Produced by Kepler Films

Coproduced by Tramal films, Nefertiti Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre