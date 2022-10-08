PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Sonja Prosenc Starts Shooting Redemption

LJUBLJANA: Sonja Prosenc started shooting her third feature film Redemption / Odrešitev in the town of Vodice, near Ljubljana, on 5 October 2022. This black comedy/drama is a Slovenian/Italian/Croatian/Serbian/Norwegian coproduction.

Olivija and Aleksander live a normal life with their daughter, Agata. What seems to be a perfect family falls apart when 25-years-old Julian appears at their home. His arrival turns Olivija and Aleksander’s life upside down and reveals their dysfunctional relationship. Sonja Prosenc penned the script.

“The film tries to explore the darkness of the emotionally emptied elite with a significant dose of humour,” says Sonja Prosenc, adding that the story is placed in the context of contemporary social issues.

The main roles are played by Katarina Stegnar, Marko Mandić and Mila Bezjak, joined by the French actor Aliocha Schenider and the Norwegian actor Kristoffer Joner.

The shooting is taking place in Ljubljana and in the Kars region (Vodice, Hrpelje, Kozina), and it will continue in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region (Italy). The shooting is expected to wrap at the end of November 2022.

Redemption is produced by Rok Sečen through Monoo in coproduction with Marta Zaccaron through Incipit Film (Italy), Tamara Babun through Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia), Dimče Stojanovski through Living Pictures (Serbia) and Jarle Bjorknes through Incitus Film (Norway), with the cooperation of Tomsa Film (France). The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MiC – Ministero della Cultura (Italy), Fondo Audiovisivo FVG (Italy), FVG Film Commission (Italy), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia and RTV Slovenija.

“The budget is estimated at 1.5 m EUR”, producer Rok Sečen told FNE.

In its development phase the project was supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Mediafonder Zeyfr (Norway), Rogaland Filmkraft (Norway) and AARI ISP.

The film is expected to be finished in the spring of 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Zavod Monoo (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

Incipit Film (Italy)

Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia)

Living Pictures (Serbia)

Incitus film (Norwegian)

Credits:

Director: Sonja Prosenc

Screenwriter: Sonja Prosenc

DoP: Mitja Ličen

Editor: Ivana Fumić

Production designer: Tajana Čanić Stanković

Costume designers: Gilda Venturini, Dubravka Skvrce

Make-up artists: Tina Šubic, Lija Ivančič

Cast: Katarina Stegnar, Marko Mandić, Mila Bezjak, Aliocha Schneider, Kristoffer Joner, Judita Franković Brdar, Jure Henigman, Ana Djurić – Konstrakta, Matija Vastl