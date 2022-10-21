FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022: Cannabis Sets You Free

PORTOROŽ: Miha Čelar’s long documentary Cannabis Sets You Free / Konoplja osvobaja will be screened in the competition of the 25th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož in Portorož (25 - 30 October 2022). This Slovenian/Croatian/Macedonian coproduction is Čelar’s fifth long documentary.

Cannabis Sets You Free is a documentary essay about activists from Slovenia, former Yugoslavia and other countries, who have dedicated their lives to cannabis use. While some have fallen foul of the law, all of them have somehow gone down the road of the cannabis revolution.

“With this film, we want to shed light on all the aspects of the future acceptance of cannabis in society, to encourage people to think and acquire information in order to form positive, informed opinions about future medical and recreational cannabis use,” says director Miha Čelar in a statement.

Cannabis Sets You Free was produced by Miha Čelar through Astral film in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, AWARD Film & Video (North Macedonia), Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia), Mangart (Slovenia) and Kerozin (Slovenia). The film is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre. "The budget is 256,000 EUR," Miha Čelar told FNE.

Astral Film is handling world sales.

The film is scheduled for release in Slovenian cinemas by Astral film, but the date is not yet known.

Miha Čelar (1970) is a Slovenian film director, writer and producer, who is focusing on creative, cross-media documentaries with social topics. He is the founder of Astral Film, a pocket Slovenian production house working on the development, (co)production and distribution of film and television projects.

Production Information:

Producer:

Astral film (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

AWARD Film & Video (North Macedonia)

Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia)

Mangart (Slovenia)

Kerozin (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Miha Čelar

Screenwriter: Miha Čelar

DoP: Miha Tozon

Editor: Jure Klavora

Composer: Rambo Amadeus

Sound designer: Gašper Loborec

Main animator: Gregor Kocjančič

Narrator: Rambo Amadeus