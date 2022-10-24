FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022: Melted Dreams

PORTOROŽ: Haidy Kancler’s long documentary Melted Dreams / Smučarske sanje will be screened in the competition of the 25th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož (25-30 October 2022). The film is a Slovenian/Austrian/Finnish coproduction.

In Bamyan, Afghanistan, three local girls trained by Ana, an instructor from Slovenia, dream of becoming professional skiers and compete at the Olympics. But when they arrive in Europe for intensive training, they face an unbridgeable cultural gap and the relentless reality of Europe’s professional sport.

“The Afghan girls’ dreams are universal and easy to identify with, while their culture is much more complex and sometimes hard to understand from the outside. The aim of the film is not to pass judgement or take sides, but to give an insight into the emotionally unpredictable journey of a melting dream,” says director Haidy Kancler in a statement.

Melted Dreams was produced by Boštjan Virc through Studio Virc in coproduction with Flair Film (Austria) and Kinocompany (Finland). The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre and has received the support for development from Creative Europe MEDIA. “Among other companies which co-financed the project is RTV Slovenija,” Virc told FNE, adding that the shooting was successfully completed on location in Afghanistan, India, Austria, Finland and Slovenia in 2019.

The film is scheduled for a release in the art house cinemas which are members of the Slovenian Art Cinema Association, however the date is not yet announced.

World sales agent is the French company CAT&Docs.

Haidy Kancler (1982) graduated from the University of Media and Communication Arts in Maribor. She has worked in various fields of storytelling, beside films making TV shows, advertisements, promotional and music videos. Kancler works as a freelancer.

Production Information:

Producer:

Studio Virc (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

Flair Film (Austria)

Kinocompany (Finland)

Credits:

Director: Haidy Kancler

Screenwriters: Haidy Kancler, Iza Strehar, Boštjan Virc

DoP: Heini Mäntylä

Editors: Matthias Gugler, Haidy Kancler

Composer: Victor Gangl

Sound designers: Julij Zornik, Samo Jurca