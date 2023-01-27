GRANTS: Slovenia Announces Production Grants for Feature and Documentary Films

LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian Film Centre has announced a total of 3.4 m EUR in production grants for seven feature films and two long documentaries.

The biggest grant of 690,000 EUR went to Marko Naberšnik's feature film Belo se pere na devetdeset, produced by Perfo Production, while Ema Kugler received 150,000 EUR for her long documentary Nekoč v Posočju, produced by Zavod Zank.

The Slovenian Film Centre has also announced a total of 273,700 EUR in production grants for three short fiction films (150,000 EUR) and four short animated films (123,700 EUR), including five short films (of all seven) made by female directors.

Click HERE for the grants chart.