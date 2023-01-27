Slovenian Art house Cinema Kinodvor Celebrates 100 Years

LJUBLJANA: In 2023 the leading Slovenian art house cinema Kinodvor in Ljubljana celebrates not only its centenary, but also two decades of art cinema programming and 15 years of existence as a public entity.

The anniversaries will be marked by a series of events and special programmes, starting on 29 January 2023 with the screening of the 12 most popular films from the cinema's regular programming.

"Since the summer of 2022, we have been reaching pre-pandemic numbers again. The reactions of our visitors filled us with optimism even during the pandemic, as they came to Kinodvor whenever it was possible and despite the restrictions. We are convinced that in times marked by crises, great changes and uncertainty, we all need culture and art more than ever," Metka Dariš, the director of Kinodvor, summed up, adding that the long-term goal is the opening of an additional venue, a new miniplex in the Ljubljana city centre, as a joint plan with the Ljubljana Municipality.

In 2022, despite the pandemic restrictions that were in force till mid-April, Kinodvor exceeded the expectations of attendance, counting over 100,000 visitors, of which over 33,000 were in the Film Education Programme for Young Audiences.

The film with the best attendance in 2022 (over 4,000 admissions) was the Slovenian comedy Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko, directed by Tijana Zinajić and produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE.

The cinema nowadays known as Kinodvor was built in 1923 as the city’s luxury cinema in late Art Nouveau style by the name Ljubljanski Dvor. In 1935, the Sloga railwaymen’s cultural society assumed the management of the re-named Kino Sloga until the state claimed ownership of all Slovenian cinemas in 1946. The Sloga cinema was gaining notoriety in the 1980s through the screening of erotic films until its rebirth as Kino Dvor in the 1990s.

In October 2003, the Municipality of Ljubljana, the Ministry of Culture, and the Slovenian Cinematheque agreed to renovate and re-establish the cinema as a home for contemporary art films under the name Kinodvor.

In 2008, the Municipality of Ljubljana founded the public institution Kinodvor and in October of the same year, Kinodvor began operating as a municipal cinema.

Kinodvor received the Europa Cinemas Best Young Audience Activities Award in 2010 as well as the Best Programming Award for 2019.