PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Klemen Dvornik Starts Shooting Children's Film Block 5

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Klemen Dvornik started shooting his fourth feature film Block 5 / Blok 5 on 8 July 2023. The 30-days shooting of this Slovenian/Croatian/Serbian/Czech coproduction will take place in Ljubljana through August 2023.

Alma, mourning her recently deceased mother who died during an environmental campaign in the Amazon, moves to a new neighborhood with her father Filip. In school she becomes a victim of bullying by her classmate Luna, who hangs out with a group of skaters. When Alma finds out that the nearby park is going to be turned into a parking lot, and the project manager is her father, she joins Luna and her team to fight for the playground. Dora Šustić penned the script.

“I want to make a modern, communicative film that will appeal to children. As today's generations are growing up on the visual images of YouTube and TikTok, I want to get children’s attention in a similar narrative way. Music also plays an important role in the film, so the musical background is created in cooperation with progressive Slovenian artists Vazz, Saharey and Dachot, who will also perform in the film," director Klemen Dvornik said in a statement.

The main roles are played by five newcomers, selected from among 510 children: Kaja Zabret, Kaja Šuštarič, Youri Friderich, Niko Lemark and David Trontelj. The auditions were conducted by renowned casting director Slobodan Dedeić, who is a longtime collaborator of Emir Kusturica.

Block 5 also stars renowned Slovenian actors Marko Mandić and Gregor Zorc, Croatian actors Ivana Roščić and Enis Bešlagić, as well as Serbian actor Tihomir Stanić.

Branislav Srdić is producing the film through Aatalanta in coproduction with Vlado Bulajič and Lija Pogačnik through December, Jakub Rálek through BFilm (Czech Republic), Dimče Stojanovski through Living Pictures (Serbia) and Katarina Prpić and Danijel Pek through Antitalent (Croatia). The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Eurimages.

Klemen Dvornik, born in 1977, is the director of the successful Slovenian TV series The Lake (2019, RTV Slovenija), which premiered at the Sarajevo Film Festival, as well as of Lenin’s Park (2022, RTV Slovenija). He is also an active member of the Directors’ Guild of Slovenia and was the chairman of the Executive Committee of the Federation of European Screen Directors (FERA).

Production Information:

Producer:

Aatalanta (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

December (Slovenia)

BFilm (Czech Republic)

Living Pictures (Serbia)

Antitalent (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Klemen Dvornik

Screenwriters: Dora Šustić

DoP: David Hofman

Production designer: Miha Knific

Editor: Ivana Fumić

Make-up artist: Mojca Gorogranc Petrushevska

Costume designer: Katarina Šavs

Cast: Kaja Zabret, Kaja Šuštarič, Youri Friderich, Niko Lemark, David Trontelj, Marko Mandić, Gregor Zorc, Ivana Roščić, Enis Bešlagić, Tihomir Stanić