PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Ester Ivakič Starts Shooting Debut Feature

Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song by Ester Ivakič shooting

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Ester Ivakič starts shooting her debut feature Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (working title Neither Voice) on 19 July 2023. The film is a Slovenian/Croatian coproduction supported by the Slovenian Film Centre .

The film is based on a book by Slovenian author Suzana Tratnik and follows Ida, a tone-deaf 10-year-old girl, who lives in a small village in the Prekmurje region. While her parents argue, she spends most of her time alone with her dog Maca, her classmate Terezka and her grandmother, whom she loves very much. When her grandmother has an accident, Ida is convinced that only singing will help her get better, so she joins the school choir.

“I am happy for this opportunity and very grateful to express myself through film. Together with a great team I can build parallel worlds, which will remain forever and will not disappear as true moments, places and worlds in our life easily disappear,” says director Ester Ivakič who penned the script together with Nika Jurman.

The main role is played by newcomer Lana Marić, joined by the renowned Croatian actress Judita Franković Brdar and Slovenian actors Matej Puc, Maruša Majer and Petja Labović, among others.

The film is produced by Jerca and Andraž Jerič through Temporama in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Petra Vidmar through Gustav Film, Mojca Pernat through Film Factory and Tena Gojić through Dinaridi Film (Croatia). The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, with technical support provided by FS Viba.

The budget is estimated at 960,000 EUR, producer Andraž Jerič told FNE.

The 35-days of shooting will take place in the Prekmurje region, at Polhograd’s hills and near the river Kolpa. The shooting is scheduled until 6 September 2023 and the film is expected to be finished in the autumn of 2024.

Ester Ivakič, who was born in 1992, graduated in Digital Media and Practices from the School of Arts, University of Nova Gorica with her short film Srdohrd (2016), for which she received a Special Jury Mention at the Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož. She also holds a master’s degree in Film Directing from the AGRFT. She works as a director, scriptwriter and editor and has so far created a number of short films, music videos and animations.

Production Information:

Producer:

Temporama (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Gustav Film (Slovenia)

Film Factory (Slovenia)

Dinaridi Film (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Ester Ivakič

Screenwriters: Nika Jurman, Ester Ivakič

DoP: Rok K. Nagode

Composers: Alenja Pivko Kneževič, Simon Penšek

Production designer: Eva Ferlan

Make-up artist: Lea Bratušek

Costume designer: Ina Ferlan

Editor: Andrej Nagode

Cast: Lana Marić, Liza Muršič, Milena Stropnik, Judita Franković Brdar, Matej Puc, Miranda Trnjanin, Mila Peršin, Maruša Majer, Eva Stražar, Petja Labović