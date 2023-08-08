GRANTS: Slovenia Announces Minority Coproduction Grants

LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian Film Centre has distributed 432,000 EUR for the production of seven minority coproductions.

The biggest grants of 75,000 EUR each went to Marina Andree Škop’s and Vanda Raymanova’s Bučko, produced by PomPom Film, coproduced by Senca Studio, and to Danilo Šerbedžija’s Nekaj močnejšegaodmene: zgodba o Draženu Petroviću, produced by Kinoteka, coproduced by December.

The Slovenian Film Centre also announced a total of 264,100 EUR in development and production grants for four documentary projects, as well as 20,000 EUR in development grants for two minority coproductions.

The second tender for minority coproductions will be announced in August 2023 with its results expected to be announced in December 2023 / January 2024.

Click HERE for the grants chart.