LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian Film Centre has distributed 644,040 EUR for the production of five long documentaries and for the development of nine feature genre films with higher commercial potential.

A total of 505,000 EUR has been distributed for the production of five long documentaries. The biggest grant of 135,000 EUR went to Petra Seliškar’s Torzo stare mačke.

The remaining 139,040 EUR has been distributed for the script development of nine genre films, which are expected to generate higher admissions. Four among them will be made by female directors.

The grants were announced on 10 July and 14 July 2025, respectively.

Click HERE for the grants chart.