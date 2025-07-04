FNE Market Analysis 2024: SLOVENIA

LJUBLJANA: In 2024, cinema exhibition and film production were generally stabilised. Cinema attendance still did not reach the pre-pandemic numbers of over 2 m admissions, on the contrary, it decreased slightly. Film distribution, cinema releases and film production are stable.

The 2024 cinema attendance was a little lower than in 2023 (with around 8% drop in admissions, and 5% drop in box office). Regarding domestic titles, the drop in admissions was the same, 8%, but the box office increased by 1%.

The Slovenian Film Centre (SFC) received 8.6 m EUR for running costs, film funding and other activities in 2024, which is slightly lower than the year before (compared to 8.975 m EUR in 2023). But for 2025, a significant increase has been announced in a direction of reaching the goal announced in 2018, that the annual budget for film production should reach 11 m EUR.

The Slovenian Federation of Filmmakers’ Guilds (ZDSFU) is working on a new strategic plan for the development of the Slovenian audiovisual industry until 2030, aiming to boost its potential.

The Slovenian Minister of Culture is Asta Vrečko, appointed in June 2022.

The head of the Slovenian Film Centre is Nataša Bučar, who was re-appointed in November 2021 for a five-year term.

PRODUCTION

Between 15 and 20 domestic feature films and long documentaries are produced per year. In 2024, the number of completed films was higher than in 2023, mostly because of the number of long documentaries. Also the number of films completed without support of the Slovenian Film Centre increased.

The majority of new Slovenian productions are coproductions with other ex-Yugoslavian and bordering EU countries. Foreign producers’ share in the investments in Slovenian majority projects is around 30%, and the number of foreign coproductions is still increasing.

Thirteen feature films, 12 long documentaries and one long animated film (including coproductions) were completed or/and released in 2024 (compared to 20 in 2023). Twenty among them were supported by the Slovenian Film Centre (compared to 18 in 2023).

In 2025, twelve films (eight feature films and four long documentaris) are expected to be completed, which is significantly less than in 2023, when 20 were completed, but close to 2022, when 13 were completed.

Six feature films are expected to start shooting in 2025, almost equal to the previous year (seven in 2024).

The feature films (excluding minority coproductions) completed in 2024 are: Ciao Bela / Čao bela directed by Jani Sever and produced by Sever & Sever in coproduction with RTV Slovenija; Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica directed by Urška Djukić and produced by SPOK Films in coproduction with 365 Films (Croatia), Staragara IT (Italy), Nosorogi, OINK with Sister Productions (France); This Is a Robbery! / To je rop! directed by Gregor Andolšek and produced by Temporama in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, 001, NuFrame and FS Viba; The Lost Son / Izgubljeni sin directed by Darko Štante and produced by Staragara in coproduction with Graal S.A. (Greece), Propeler Film (Croatia), Kaval Film (North Macedonia), Staragara IT (Italy) and RTV Slovenija; Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo directed by Ester Ivakič and produced by Temporama in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory, Dinaridi Film (Croatia) and FS Viba; Fantasy directed by Katarina Rešek – Kukla and produced by December in coproduction with Krug film (North Macedonia) and RTV Slovenija; Hidden People / Skriti ljudje directed by Miha Hočevar and produced by Vertigo in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and Backroom Production (Serbia); Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset directed by Marko Naberšnik and produced by Perfo Production in coproduction with Quasar (Italy), Biberche (Serbia), Black Cat Production (North Macedonia), Protos Film (Montenegro), Kinorama (Croatia) and FS Viba; and Elvis Škorc, Clever Klutz / Elvis Škorc, genialni štor directed by Boris Jurjaševič and produced by Fabula in coproduction with RTV Slovenija.

The long documentaries (excluding minority coproductions) completed in 2024 are: Was There Anything Avant-garde? / Ali je bilo kaj avantgardnega? directed by Matevž Jerman, Jurij Meden and produced by Temporama in coproduction with Kinoteka and RTV Slovenija; The Silence of Life / V tišini življenja directed by Nina Blažin and produced by Casablanca in coproduction with RTV Slovenija; Once Upon a Time in Soča Valley / Nekoč v Posočju directed by Ema Kugler and produced by Zavod ZANK in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Zvokarna and NuFrame; The Volta Cinema / Kino Volta directed by Martin Turk and produced by Fabula in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Incipit Film (Italy), Quasar Multimedia (Italy), and Planet Korda Pictures (Ireland); Praslovan directed by Slobodan Maksimović and produced by Invida in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Film Factory, 001 and Gustav Film; Two Brothers, Two Sisters / Dva brata, dve sestri directed by Miha Čelar and produced by Astral Film in coproduction with RTV Slovenija; OHO directed by Damjan Kozole and produced by Vertigo in coproduction with RTV Slovenija; When I Get Out / Ko pridem ven directed by Metod Pevec and produced by Vertigo; Punk Under Communist Regime / Punk pod komunističnim režimom directed by Andrej Košak and produced by Blade production in coproduction with Nama Film (Serbia) and Dynamic Arts (Bulgaria); and The Mountain Won't Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila directed by Petra Seliškar and produced by Petra Pan Film, PPFP (North Macedonia) and Cinéphage Productions (France) in coproduction with RTV Slovenija.

One long animated film in equal coproduction of four countries, including Slovenia, was completed in 2025: Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta co-directed by Leon Vidman with David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom, and produced by ZVVIKS, Maurfilm (Czech Republic), Artichoke (Slovakia) and Vivement Lundi! (France).

The following feature films (excluding minority coproductions) are expected to start shooting in 2025: Uncomfortable Beings / Zverine directed by Maja Križnik and produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and Incipit Film (Italy); Mila Marija directed by Andrina Mračnikar and produced by Vertigo; Confirmation / Birma directed by Darko Sinko and produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija; Lost Years / Izgubljena leta directed by Áron Horváth and produced by Temporama in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Set Sail Films (Serbia) and Camp Film (Hungary); Tartufferies / Tartuferije directed by Igor Šterk and produced by Studio Virc in coproduction with Levante Produzioni (Italy) and RTV Slovenija; A Way Away / Pot stranpot directed by Sara Kern and produced by Spok in coproduction with Sweetshop & Green (Australia) and Tramal Films; One Month / En mesec directed by Janez Burger and produced by Staragara in coproduction with Propeler film (Croatia) and Staragara IT (Italy); Tales of Fruits and Monsters / Sadni film directed by Gregor Božič and produced by Nosorogi; Seaview / S pogledom na morje directed by Katarina Morano produced by Vertigo in coproduction with Atalante Productions (Greece), Eclectica (Croatia) and Naked (Serbia); and Yugoslavia, My Fatherland / Jugoslavija, moja dežela directed by Goran Vojnović and produced by Arsmedia in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, DFPM Kino Oko, Set Sail Films (Serbia), Tuna Film (Croatia), Eutopiafilm (Austria), MB Grip, and NuFrame (Slovenia).

The following TV series (excluding minority coproductions) are expected to start shooting in 2025: Metod, pošast iz Dolenje vasi directed by Tomaž Gorkič and produced by 666 Productions; Totalna rulerka directed ba Aleš Žemlja and produced by Art 7 video and Saša Grmek; Trezor directed by Matevž Luzar and produced by RTV Slovenija; and Plemstv directed by Žiga Virc and produced by Lilit.

The following feature films (excluding minority coproductions) were shot in 2024 and/or were in (post)production in 2024, being expected to be completed in 2025: Everything That’s Wrong With You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo directed by Urša Menart and produced by Vertigo in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Living Pictures (Serbia), Chromosome Film (Germany), Tidewater (Germany) and Eclectica (Croatia); Girl in the Night / Dekle noči directed by Luka Marčetič and produced by Temporama in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Studi Cepelin and 001; Hotel Alcohol / Hotel Alkohol directed by Jan Cvitkovič and produced by Staragara in coproduction with Independent Partners Filmverlag, Propeler Film (Croatia) and Zavod Solsticij; 20 Meters / 20 metrov directed by Damjan Kozole and produced by Vertigo; and Whispered Mercy / Tiha milost directed by Martin Turk and produced by Bela film in coproduction with Incipit Film (Italy), Cobra Chicks (Croatia) and RTV Slovenija.

The following two feature films (excluding minority coproductions) are in preproduction in 2025: FC Freedom / NK Svoboda directed by Boris Petkovič and produced by Iridium film in coproduction with Homemade Films (Greece), Antitalent (Croatia) and Manderley Films (Germany); and Taming the Wicked / Divjad directed by Dominik Mencej and produced by Temporama.

The 25% cash rebate scheme, introduced in 2017, helps to stimulate the shooting of foreign productions in Slovenia. In 2024, a total of 1,204,350 EUR was allocated for 12 projects, approximately the same as in 2023 (1,285,300 EUR for 11 projects).

The feature films benefiting from the cash rebate scheme in 2024 were: The White Club directed by Michelle Pennete, produced by Beluga Tree (Belgium) and coproduced from Slovenia by Vertigo; The Holy Boy directed by Paolo Strippoli, produced by Fandango SPA (Italy) and coproduced from Slovenia by Staragara; The Pervert's Guide to Utopia directed by Sophie Fiennes, produced by Keeper Pictures (Ireland) and coproduced from Slovenia by Staragara; Dziki directed by Maciej Kawulski, produced by Open mind Production (Poland) and coproduced from Slovenia by Studio Virc; Skateboarding Is Not for Girls directed by Dina Duma, produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski (North Macedonia) and coproduced from Slovenia by Vertigo.

Documentary TV series (single episodes or whole season) benefiting from the cash rebate scheme in 2024 were: Cerkveni učitelji directed by David Sipoš, produced by Eternal Word Television Network, INC (USA) and coproduced from Slovenia by Studio Siposh; Pot do nebes: Po poteh blaeženega Carla Acutisa directed by Matijas Zemljič, produced by Eternal Word Television Network, INC (USA) and coproduced from Slovenia by Studio Siposh; and The Martyrs of the Church / Mučenci Cerkve directed by David Sipoš, produced by Eternal Word Television Network, INC (USA) and coproduced from Slovenia by Studio Siposh.

Fiction TV series benefiting from the cash rebate scheme in 2024 were Arcanes directed by Michele Jacob and Lana Bregar, produced by Beluga Tree (Belgium) and coproduced from Slovenia by Staragara; and Drobovje directed by Akseli Tuomivaara and Petra Lumioksa, produced by Solar republic (Finland) and coproduced on the Slovenian side by Staragara.

One animated TV series benefited from the cash rebate scheme in 2024: Angela v mestu, 1st and 2nd season, directed by Jernej Žmitek, produced by Outfit7 Neo Limited (Cyprus) and coproduced on the Slovenian side by Invida.

DISTRIBUTION

The number of films released in Slovenian cinemas in 2024 was 218 (compared to 202 in 2023).

Thirteen full-length Slovenian films (five feature films, seven long documentaries and one long docufiction) competed for the Vesna awards at the annual showcase of Slovenian film, the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz, which ran from 22 to 27 October 2024.

Sonja Prosenc’s Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike won the Vesna Award for Best Film. Slovenia’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category won seven Vesna Awards altogether: for script (Sonja Prosenc), actress (Katarina Stegnar), actor (Marko Mandić), supporting actress (Mila Bezjak), music (Boris Benko, Primož Hladnik) and production design (Tajana Čanić Stanković).

Family Therapy is a coproduction between Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia and Serbia, produced by Monoo and coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipit Film, Incitus Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, and Living Pictures.

Hanna Slak won the Vesna Award for best direction for Not a Word. The film was also awarded for make-up and it received the prize for best minority Slovenian coproduction.

Not a Word / Kein Wort (Germany, Slovenia, France) was produced by Volte and coproduced by Tramal Films, Ici et Là Productions, RTV Slovenija, Bayerischer Rundfunk, and Arte.

Maja Doroteja Perlog’s long documentary Cent’anni was awarded for editing and special achievements, and it also received the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Slovenia Award.

Vid Hanjšek’s mid-length documentary A Tree Grows in My Dreams Every Night won the Vesna Award for best documentary, while Slobodan Maksimović’s Praslovan received the Audience Award.

In 2024, the Slovenian Film Centre organised seven retrospectives abroad, presenting the national film production to the international audience.

International film festivals screened some of the latest Slovenian feature films in 2024: Family Therapy screened at the Tribeca Film Festival and the Sarajevo Film Festival. Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo directed by Klemen Dvornik and produced by Aatalanta in coproduction with Antitalent, BFilm, Living Pictures, December, RTV Slovenija, screened at Locarno FF, Sarajevo Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights FF. Petra Seliškar’s documentary Body / Telo, produced by Petra Pan Film in coproduction with Macedonian PPFP and Croatian Wolfgang & Dolly screened at FIPADOC, the International Documentary Film Festival ZagrebDox and DOK.fest München. Cent'anni directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog and produced by Cvinger Film in coproduction with Zena film, Agresywna banda, RTV Slovenija, Wake Up Films, Zwinger Film, Rátneek, and Cavatina film production screened at theTrieste Film Festival and Sarajevo Film Festival. Maja Pretnar's Woman of God / Duhovnica, produced by Studio Virc, screened at Hot Docs Toronto and the Torino Film Festival.

The leading position among distributors in 2024 belongs to Karantanija Cinemas with 37% admissions share, followed by Blitz Film & Video Distribution (34%), Con Film (14%), Fivia (10%), Cinemania Group (3%) and Demiurg (2%).

Karantanija Cinemas distributes some major (UIP) and independent titles, while Con Film distributes Sony/Columbia as well as independent titles. Blitz Film & Video Distribution is strongly connected to its mother company in Croatia, and it releases mostly commercial films from major Hollywood studios (Warner Bros., Fox, BuenaVista), while smaller Slovenian distribution companies (Fivia, Cinemania Group, Demiurg) distribute independent, domestic and European films. In 2024 their admissions share increased to 15% compared to 13% in 2023.

VOD PLATFORMS AND ONLINE DISTRIBUTION

The leading S-VOD platform is still VOYO (produced by Pro plus), followed by AVOD platform 365 (produced by RTV Slovenija).

The Slovenian Film Database, which is successfully operating as the main Slovenian online database platform, enables online viewing of a selection of Slovenian films on its platform, some of them free of charge.

The common VOD platform, online.artkinomreza.si, which was started in 2020 by the leading art house cinema Kinodvor along with the members of the Slovenian Art Cinema Association, is successfully operating. Art house cinemas, including Kinodvor, are using this platform for their online screenings.

EXHIBITION AND BOX OFFICE

Slovenian average annual cinema admissions before the pandemic had usually been around 2.5 m and generated around 12 m EUR per year. In 2024, the admissions and box office remained similar to 2023 with a less than 10% drop (7.8% in admissions and 5.7% in box office). Although admissions are still below 2 m, box office reached 12 m EUR due to higher ticket prices.

There are 47 operating cinemas with 99 screens (of which all cinemas and 97 screens are digital), and the average ticket price is 6.95 EUR (compared to 6.2 EUR in 2023).

Most of the Slovenian attendance is generated by the multiplex chain Cineplexx, which in 2024 operated in Ljubljana, Maribor, Celje, Kranj, Koper, Murska Sobota and Novo mesto, but closed its venue in Maribor in March 2025.

On the site of Kolosej Ljubljana, the first and largest Slovenian cineplex, which started operating in 2001 and closed its door in March 2024, a new venue, Odiseja is being built by Ivo Boscarol.

In Maribor, the second largest Slovenian city, two multiplexes, Cineplexx and Maribox, still operated in 2024 (till March 2025).

Other cinema theatres try to balance commercial and art house films. Most of them are members of the Slovenian Art Cinema Asociation, which currently has 28 active members. The leading art house cinema is Kinodvor, whose director is Metka Dariš.

In 2024, admissions (for all films) were 1,740,654 (compared to 1,887,956 in 2023) and the box office was 12,095,032 EUR (compared to 12.828 m EUR in 2023).

The top titles in the overall chart were mainly US animated films, joined by only one domestic title (as in 2023). The leading position belongs to Despicable Me 4 (with 104,617 admissions and 737,444 EUR gross), followed by two more animated sequels, Kung Fu Panda 4 (with 85,654 admissions and 655,084 EUR gross) and Inside Out 2 (with 75,451 admissions and 536,054 EUR gross) and joined by Deadpool & Wolverine (with 64,338 admissions and 549,235 EUR gross). In the middle position within the first ten we find the only domestic tittle, Gepack directed by Žiga Kukovič, produced by himself in coproduction with Digital3 Production and Zibrat Studio, and distributed by Fivia, with 60,8181 admissions and 432,203 EUR gross. The remaining positions in the Top Ten go to three family animated films (Moana 2, The Garfield Movie, Niko – Beyond the Northern Lights) and two US blockbuster sequels (Gladiator 2, and Dune: Part Two).

The 2024 admissions for domestic films were 185,193 and the box office was 1,041,378 EUR, which represents a 6% share in total admissions and weak 9% share in total box office. The number are also significantly lower than in 2023 (201,746 admissions and 1,034,080 EUR box office).

The record breaking year for Slovenian titles still remains 2022 when they represented the highest share in total cinema attendance since Slovenia regained independence (17% share in admissions and 14% share in the box office), mainly due to the success of the At Hostar 2‰ directed by Luka Marčetić, which was produced by Kerlc Film in coproduction with Iridum Film.

The top domestic title in 2024 was Gepack by Žiga Kukovič with 60,8181 admissions and 432,203 EUR gross (compared to Alen Pavšar's Whisper of a Butterfly with 66,288 admissions and 326,504 EUR gross in 2023). The domestic titles that follow it are Klemen Dvornik's Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo, produced by Aatalanta and coproduced by Antitalent, BFilm, Living Pictures, December and RTV Slovenija with 29,720 admissions and 144,481 EUR gross; and Tartini's Key, directed by Vinci Vogue Anžlovar (who passed on 1 December 2024) and produced by Blade production in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and NuFrame, with 27,417 admissions and 130,822 EUR gross.

The Slovenian film with the most admissions since 1991 is still At Hostar / Pr’ Hostar directed by Luka Marčetić, with 211,604 admissions, followed by Going Our Way / Gremo mi po svoje (2010) directed by Miha Hočevar, produced by Vertigo/Emotionfilm in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, with 205,439 admissions.

The biggest film festival in Slovenia is the Ljubljana IFF, organised by Cankarjev dom. A total of 91 feature films and around 25 short films were screened (and some of them also presented online) at its 35th edition, which was held from 13 to 24 November 2024.

GRANTS AND NEW LEGISLATION

The main film institution in Slovenia is the Slovenian Film Centre (SFC), a public agency established in 2010 and replacing the Slovenian Film Fund. Its goal is to encourage creativity by providing suitable conditions for audiovisual activities.

The SFC supports national film production, postproduction, distribution and film festivals. In theory, its funding sources should come from the state budget, the agency’s own income, partnership with international organisations, donations and sponsorships. In practice, the majority of its funding is in the form of a subsidy from the Ministry of Culture, with the amount depending on the annual budget of the country.

The managing director of the SFC is Nataša Bučar, reappointed in November 2021 for the next five years till 2026. She and her team are trying to follow the four-year national strategy, announced in November 2019, and they are involved in the drafting of a new media law, which is expected to become active in 2025. At the first adjustments to the law, opinions have been divided and the main goal for SFC is to implement a law which will satisfy all parties involved in the media sphere.

The Slovenian Federation of Filmmakers’ Guilds (ZDSFU), which created a new strategic plan for the development of the Slovenian audiovisual industry until 2030, also aims to boost its potential. The summaries and guidelines of the document have already been forwarded to the Cabinet of the Prime Minister. The main vision of the strategic plan is for the audiovisual industry in Slovenia to become the driving force of Slovenian culture and an important pillar of the Slovenian economy by 2030.

The vision of the SFC and its general strategic goals in the coming period entail the implementation of a transparent and modern system to ensure a sustainable, functional and stable film environment.

Since its launch, the SFC has been deeply involved in the production of domestic films. Other sources of support originate from the national television RTV Slovenija, coproductions, services backed by the state and provided by the FS Viba film studio in the form of technical assistance, from international film funds and institutions.

In 2024 the SFC received 8.6 m EUR for running costs, film funding and other activities (compared to 8.975 m EUR in 2023),.

The goal announced in 2018, that the annual budget for film production should gradually increase and reach 11 m EUR by 2022, is expected to be achieved in 2025.

In 2024, the SFC announced 13 public tenders (compared to 14 in 2023) and awarded grants totalling 8,553,429 EUR (compared to 6.329 m EUR in 2023).

A total of 8,107,345 EUR (compared to 5.897 m in 2023) went to film production (feature films, documentaries, animated films, including development support), and a total of 446,084 EUR (compared to 432,012 in 2023) was allocated to festivals, film education, international promotion and professional associations.

The restoration of Slovenian classics continued in 2024 with the following titles: Kekec directed by Jože Gale (1951, Triglav film); Good Luck, Kekec / Srečno Kekec by Jože Gale (1963, Vesna film and Viba Film); On Wings of Paper / Na papirnatih avionih by Matjaž Klopčič (1967, Viba Film); and Summer in the Sea Shell / Poletje v školjki by Tugo Štiglic (1986, Viba Film). Altogether, the restored classic Slovenian feature films till December 2024 are 24.

TV

In the last few years, according to the Law on the Slovenian Film Centre, the public broadcaster RTV Slovenija has been obliged to invest in independent film and AV projects.

The national television RTV Slovenija and the leading commercial TV channel Pro plus still play a key role in the domestic production, partly joined by Planet Group.

RTV Slovenija makes up to five feature and documentary films per year, and it acts as a regular coproducer to domestic films. In 2024, RTV Slovenija continued shooting its own production, the new episodes of crime series Cases of Inspector Vrenko / Primeri inšpektorja Vrenka directed by Slobodan Maksimović and Boris Jurjašević; and Heroines / Protagonistke directed by Žiga Virc and produced by Lilit.

Planet Group produced entertainment shows Wheel of Fortune / Kolo sreče, as well as culinary shows Riba, Raca, Rak and Dinner For Five / Večerja za pet.

The strongest commercial television, Pro plus, continued to produce TV series and entertainment shows. The new season of Camping Royals / Skrito v raju directed by Nikolaj Vodošek, as well as new seasons of reality and entertainments shows such as MasterChef Slovenija, Farm / Kmetija, Home Makeover / Delovna akcija, Food Truck / Kuhinja na kolesih and Kid Cooks / Mali šef Slovenije were produced.

Pro plus also continued to produce new episodes of domestic TV series The Kitchen / Ja, Chef! for its SVOD platform VOYO.

The leading commercial TV Pro plus with its five channels (POP TV, KANAL A, KINO, BRIO and OTO) made its leading position even stronger with news, reality shows, local TV series, sport events and foreign programming. It is followed by the national television RTV Slovenija with its three national channels, and another commercial television, Planet Group, which is regaining its market share with its three channels. Other significant players are foreign cable TV channels Fox Group, Cas Media, HBO Europe; and several ex-Yugoslavian TV channels.

Prime time in Slovenian television is generally held by news (24 ur, Dnevnik), reality and entertainment shows (Masterchef, Love at First Sight, Joker, Fake News, Wheel of Fortune, Married at First Sight, The Real Housewives Slovenija), and domestic fiction such as the drama TV series Camping Royals / Skrito v raju and Cases of Inspector Vrenko.

In 2024, Pro plus remained the leading television in Slovenia with a prime time share of 45.5%, followed by RTV Slovenija with 17.5%, Planet Group with 6.5%, and other TV channels with a total of 30.5%.

Report by Damijan Vinter (2025)

Sources: the Slovenian Film Centre, the Ministry of Culture, Fivia/Cenex