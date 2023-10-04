FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2023: Role Model

PORTOROŽ: Nejc Gazvoda’s third feature film Role Model / Vzornik is screening in the competition of the 26th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož , taking place 3 - 8 October 2023. The film is a coproduction between Slovenia, Czech Republic, Italy and Serbia, and it is scheduled for release in Slovenian cinemas on 30 November 2023.

After Maja's divorce, she and her son Jan relocate to a small town. Jan becomes a victim of bullying, Maja encounters hostility, and Jan finds comfort in a mysterious man. However, seeking solace comes at a price as they navigate the challenges of their new life.

Role Model is an absurdist tale about absurd times, questioning whether it is possible for us to go back and, if that is no longer possible, how to live in a reality with new rules.

“This is a film about a very specific period, the middle of 2021. At the same time, the film is my journey into the years of primary school and adolescence, which with each passing year seems more unusual, unnatural, just like the time we currently live in after the horrifying 2020,” says director Nejc Gazvoda in a statement.

The main roles are played by the newcomer France Mandić, joined by renowned Slovenian actors such as Mojca Funkl, Jure Henigman, Vesna Pernarčič, Marko Mandić and Maša Žilavec, among others.

Role Model was produced by Andrej Štritof and Aleš Pavlin through Perfo Production (Slovenia), in coproduction with Evolution Films (Czech Republic), La Sarraz Pictures (Italy), Biberche (Serbia), Zvokarna and FS Viba Film. The budget was 863,906 EUR, producer Aleš Pavlin told FNE.

The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund and the Italian Ministry of Culture.

World sales are held by Perfo Production.

Nejc Gazvoda (1985) is a director, screenwriter, and novelist, who received the Prešeren Award (the highest university recognition) for his diploma work in film and television directing at AGRFT. His debut feature A Trip (2011, Perfo Production) received awards at numerous international film festivals and was nominated for the Slovenian Academy Award. As a screenwriter, he participated in Janez Lapajne's Personal Baggage (2009, Triglav film) and Rok Biček's Class Enemy (2013, Triglav film).

Production Information:

Producer:

Perfo Production (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

Evolution Films (Czech Republic)

La Sarraz Pictures (Italy)

Biberche (Serbia)

Zvokarna (Slovenia)

FS Viba Film (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Nejc Gazvoda

Screenwriters: Nejc Gazvoda, Tomislav Zajec

DoP: Jan Šuster

Composer: Janja Lončar

Editor: Andrej Avanzo

Production designer: Iris Čeh

Costume designer: Katarina Šavs

Make-up artist: Anita Ferčak

Sound designer: Boštjan Kačičnik

Cast: France Mandić, Mojca Funkl, Jure Henigman, Vesna Pernarčič, Klara Kuk, Marina Redžepović, Matej Puc, Luka Cimprič, Marko Engelman, Mirjam Korbar, Djuna Greta Vidrih, Arne Bilbija, Maša Žilavec, Alenka Kraigher, Daša Doberšek, Špela Rozin, Jerica Pezdič, Marko Mandić