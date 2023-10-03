FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2023: Observing

PORTOROŽ: Janez Burger’s socially critical drama Observing / Opazovanje is screening in the competition of the 26th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož , taking place 3 - 8 October 2023. This Slovenian/Croatian/Italian/Macedonian coproduction is based on true events and is scheduled for release in Slovenian cinemas in 2024.

The harder a young paramedic tries to find out why she is receiving mysterious videos of a brutal crime streamed on Facebook, the clearer it becomes to her that she was also involved. Janez Burger and Srđan Koljević penned the script.

“I am talking about empathy which comes on a very intimate level of each individual, when you empathise with another person. Sometimes all it takes is an understanding look, a word, a conversation and a call for help. Minimal effort is required for this kind of empathy,” says director Janez Burger in a statement.

The film stars newcomer Diana Kolenc and the cast includes Nataša Keser, Vladimir Vlaškalić, Benjamin Krnetič, Blaž Setnikar, Pavle Ravnohrib, Damjana Černe, Mojca Funkl, Vito Weis, Timon Šturbej and Jure Henigman, among others.

Observing was produced by Miha Černec, Jožko Rutar and Nina Robnik through Staragara, in coproduction with Transmedia (Italy), Propeler Film (Croatia) and Kaval Film (North Macedonia).The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba Film, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europa MEDIA, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission and the Italian Ministry of Culture.

World sales are held by Sligshot Films (Italy).

Janez Burger was born in Slovenia in 1965. He studied at the Faculty of Economics in Ljubljana and at the FAMU in Prague, where he graduated in film and TV directing in 1996. His films have won numerous awards at national and international film festivals.

Production Information:

Producer:

Staragara (Slovenia)

Nina Robnik

Coproducers:

Transmedia (Italy)

Propeler Film (Croatia)

Kaval Film (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Janez Burger

Screenwriters: Janez Burger, Srđan Koljević

DoP: Marko Brdar

Editor: Miloš Kalusek

Production designers: Špela Jelovčan, Vasja Kokalj

Costume designer: Ana Savić Gecan

Make-up artist: Ana Bulajić Črček

Sound designers: Julij Zornik, Igor Popovski

Cast: Diana Kolenc, Nataša Keser, Vladimir Vlaškalić, Benjamin Krnetič, Jure Henigman, Blaž Setnikar, Pavle Ravnohrib, Damjana Černe, Mojca Funkl, Lara Vouk, Robert Prebil, Sreten Mokrović, Vito Weis, Timon Šturbej, Maks Dakskobler, Gregor Zorc, Luka Cimprič, Aleš Kranjec, Barbara Medvešček