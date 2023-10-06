FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2023: Pero

PORTOROŽ: Damjan Kozole’s long documentary Pero is screening in the competition of the 26th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož , taking place 3 - 8 October 2023. The film is an homage to the life and career of the well-known Slovenian actor Peter Musevski, who died on 18 March 2020 at the age of 54.

“This film is not only about Pero but also about me and about us, and it’s not just about a friend leaving, but also about the society and the world we believed in, slowly disappearing too,” says director Damjan Kozole in a statement.

Peter Musevski appeared in many award-winning films, including Jan Cvitkovič's Venice IFF Lion of the Future winner Bread and Milk (2001, Vertigo), Damjan Kozole’s Berlinale Competition title Spare Parts (2003, Vertigo) Kozole's Labour Equals Freedom (2005, Vertigo), for which he was awarded the Heart of Sarajevo as the best actor, and Slovenian Girl (2009, Vertigo), released worldwide.

In Kozole’s film Peter Musevski is portrayed by Primož Pirnat.

Pero was produced by Danijel Hočevar and Zala Opara through Vertigo, in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and in collaboration with FS Viba Film, 001 and Korektif.

The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre. “The total budget was 220,000 EUR,” producers Danijel Hočevar and Zala Opara told FNE.

Pero is scheduled for release in Slovenian cinemas in October 2023.

Damjan Kozole, one of the most famous Slovenian directors, was born in 1964. His fifth feature film Spare Parts (2003, Emotion/Vertigo) premiered in competition at the Berlinale and won many international awards, including the Jury award at the Sarajevo Film Festival and the Vesna award for Best Film at the Festival of Slovenian Film. Slovenian Girl (2009, Vertigo) has been screened at more than 100 film festivals and is the first Slovenian film shown on Netflix. His last feature Nightlife (2016, Vertigo) received the Crystal Globe for Best Director at the Karlovy Vary IFF and the Vesna Award for Best Director as well. Kozole is a member of the European Film Academy and co-founder of the Vertigo production company.

Production Information:

Producer:

Vertigo (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Damjan Kozole

DoP: Sašo Štih

Editor: Matic Drakulić

Production designer: Neža Zinajić

Costume designer: Zora Stančič

Make-up designer: Mojca Gorogranc Petrushevska

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Cast: Primož Pirnat, Tina Ščavničar, Mojca Partljič, Tomi Janežič, Nina Ivanišin, Nina Rakovec, Anja Novak, Jurij Drevenšek, Liza Marijina, MarjutaSlamič, Blaž Setnikar, Pia Zemljič, Nataša Barbara Gračner, Nataša Burger