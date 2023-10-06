FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2023: The Man Without Guilt

PORTOROŽ: Ivan Gergolet’s debut feature The Man Without Guilt / Može brez krivde is screening in the competition of the 26th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož , taking place 3 - 8 October 2023. The film is a coproduction between Slovenia, Italy and Croatia, and it is scheduled for theatrical release in Slovenia in February 2024.

A 50-year-old widow, who works in a hospital, finds out that her husband’s former employer, who is in some way responsible for her husband's death, has been hospitalised due to a stroke. His son offers her work as his father's caregiver, not being aware of the connection between the two. She decides to accept the offer, longing for revenge.

“I was born and raised in north-east Italy, close to the border to Slovenia, an area asbestos has had a catastrophic impact on. The film translates this social conflict into a personal and intimate family conflict in a community poisoned from the inside out,” says director Ivan Gergolet in a statement.

The main roles are played by Branko Završan and Italian actress Valentina Carnelutti.

The Man Without Guilt was produced by Miha Černec and Jožko Rutar through Staragara, in coproduction with Transmedia (Italy) and Propeler Film (Croatia). The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the FVG Film Fund, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism – MiBACT, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages and FS Viba Film.

Slingshot Films (Italy) is handling the sales.

Ivan Gergolet, born in Italy in 1977, graduated in cinema studies from the University of Bologna. He was one of the media activists that created Orfeo TV, the first street television in Italy. Gergolet, a member of the EFA, started working professionally in 2006 as a runner, assistant director and unit manager on several productions. Since 2008, he has taught filmmaking in high schools and the Trieste jail. His documentary debut Dancing with Maria (2014, Transmedia Production) was the first documentary ever selected for the International Film Critics Week programme of the Venice IFF, where it received the Civitas Vitae Prize.

Production Information:

Producer:

Staragara (Slovenia)

Miha Černec: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Transmedia (Italy)

Propeler Film (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Ivan Gergolet

Screenwriter: Ivan Gergolet

DoP: Debora Vrizzi

Composer: Luca Ciut

Editor: Natalie Cristiani

Production designer: Marco Juratovec

Costume designer: Gilda Venturini

Make-up artist: Alenka Nahtigal

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Cast: Branko Završan, Valentina Carnelutti, Enrico Inserra, Rossana Mortara, Livia Rossi, Alessandro Bandini, Giusi Merli