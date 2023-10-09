FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2023: List of Winners

Director Tomaž Grom and producer Špela Trošt awarded for Don't Think It Will Ever Go Away

PORTOROŽ: Tomaž Grom’s Don't Think It Will Ever Go Away won the Vesna Award for Best Film at the 26th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which wrapped on 8 October 2023 in Portorož. This experimental documentary auteur film was also awarded for its music, composed by the director himself.

Marko Šantić’s Wake Me won the Vesna Award for Best Feature Film together with another four Vesna Awards for Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Make-up.

Petra Seliškar’s The Body won the Vesna Award for Best Long Documentary.

Ivan Gergolet won the Vesna award for Best Director for The Man without Guilt, together with the Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award and Iridium Award for Best Debut Feature.

Maja Prettner's Woman of God received the Vesna Audience Award together with the Vesna award for Editing, as well as the Slovenian Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award.

Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić won the Vesna award for Best minority Slovenian coproduction and also for Best Photography.

Altogether 94 films (55 in the competition and 39 out of the competition) were screened at two venues, Avditorij Portorož (Main Hall) and Monfort Exhibition Center from 3 to 8 October 2023.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Vesna Award for Best Film:

Don't Think It Will Ever Go Away / Ne misli, da bo kdaj mimo (Slovenia)

Directed by Tomaž Grom

Produced by Zavod Sploh

Vesna Award for Best Feature Film:

Wake Me / Zbudi Me (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Marko Šantić

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Living Pictures, Jaka Produkvy the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique – SACEM, FS Viba Film

Vesna Award for Best Documentary:

The Body / Telo (Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Petra Seliškar

Produced by Petra Pan Film

Coproduced by Wolfgang & Dolly, PPFP

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Eurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe

Vesna Award for Best Director:

Ivan Gergolet for The Man without Guilt / Može brez krivde (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Transmedia, Propeler Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the FVG Film Fund, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism – MiBACT, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba Film

Vesna Award for Best Screenplay:

Marko Šantić, Goran Vojnović and Sara Hribar for Wake Me (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia)

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Diana Kolenc in Observing / Opazovanje (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, North Macedonia)

Directed by Janez Burger

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Transmedia, Propeler Film, Kaval Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba Film, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europa MEDIA, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Jure Henigman in Wake Me (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia)

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Vesna Pernačič Kodelja Marijina in Role Model / Vzornik (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Italy, Serbia)

Directed by Nejc Gazvoda

Produced by Perfo Production

Coproduced by Evolution Films, La Sarraz Pictures, Biberche, Zvokarna, FS Viba Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund, the Italian Ministry of Culture

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jurij Drevenšek for Wake Me (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia)

Vesna Award for Best Photography:

Marko Brdar for Safe Place / Varen kraj (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by December, Zelena Zraka

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Croatian Radiotelevision

Vesna Award for Best Original Music:

Tomaž Grom for Don't Think It Will Ever Go Away (Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Best Editing:

Sara Gjergek for Woman of God / Duhovnica (Slovenia)

Directed by Maja Prettnar

Produced by Studio Virc

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba Film

Vesna Award for Best Production Design:

Špela Jelovčan and Vasja Kokelj for Observing (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, North Macedonia)

Vesna Award for Best Costume Design:

Katarina Šavs for Role Model (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Italy, Serbia)

Vesna Award for Best Make-Up:

Lija Ivančič for Wake Me (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia)

Vesna Award for Best Sound:

Julij Zornik and Igor Popovski for Observing (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, North Macedonia)

Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:

Safe Place (Croatia, Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Best Short Film:

How I Learned to Hang Laundry / Kako sem se naučila obešati perilo (Slovenia)

Directed by Barbara Zemljič

Produced by Filmservis

Vesna Award for Best Animated Film:

Little Women / Borbike (Slovenia)

Directed by Nika Jurman

Produced by Nika Jurman

Vesna Award for Best Student Film:

Alenka (Slovenia)

Directed by Kristian Bernard Irgl

Produced by AGRFT

Vesna Award for Special Achievements:

Pero (Slovenia), Long documentary

Directed by Damjan Kozole

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenia

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Special Achievements:

Soil / Zemlja (Slovenia, North Macedonia, Croatia), Short film

Directed by Alex Cvetkov

Produced by Tramal Films

Vesna Audience Award:

Woman of God (Slovenia)

Slovenian Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:

Woman of God (Slovenia)

Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:

The Man without Guilt (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)

Best debut feature Award Given by Iridium Film:

The Man without Guilt (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)