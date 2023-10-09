FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2023: Don't Think It Will Ever Go Away

Don't Think It Will Ever Go Away by Tomaž Grom

PORTOROŽ: Tomaž Grom’s Don't Think It Will Ever Go Away / Ne misli, da bo kdaj mimo received the award for Best Film at the 26th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož (3 - 8 October 2023). This hypnotic experimental documentary with no dialogue is the first long film by Grom, who established himself as a composer. Grom is also the writer, DoP, composer, editor and sound designer of the film.

A film constantly on the run, running away from something or someone, from itself... A film with no pretensions to be a film. Instead, it wants to be a description, a diary of a journey, of days and lives that have fled, that have escaped control, of life itself.

“I wanted an angle that suggests a presence other than that of a person looking, standing, walking. The film is subtitled 25. 4.–26. 1. These are the dates of my son's death and birth. These are also the beginning and end dates of the filming. There are exactly nine months in between,” says director Tomaž Grom.

Don't Think It Will Ever Go Away was produced by Špela Trošt through Zavod Sploh and premiered at Kinoteka on 26 January 2023.

Tomaž Grom collaborated as a composer on the two awarded Slovenian animated films Steakhouse by Špela Čadež and Granny’s Sexual Life by Urška Djukič and Emilie Pigeard. He understands music as a medium of communication rather than aesthetic pleasure.

Production Information:

Producer:

Zavod Sploh (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Tomaž Grom

Scriptwriter: Tomaž Grom

DoP: Tomaž Grom

Composer: Tomaž Grom

Editor: Tomaž Grom

Sound designer: Tomaž Grom