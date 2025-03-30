Slovenian Exhibition Is Transforming

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian exhibition is undergoing changes as Cineplexx closed its venue in Maribor, and the City cinema in Kranj, which combined commercial and art film programme, has also closed its doors recently. However, the new multiplex Odiseja is scheduled to open in the spring of 2025 in Ljubljana.

“The decision to close our venue in Maribor is a business decision made after careful and thorough consideration. This structural change will enable the company to operate successfully and sustainably, while maintaining the high-quality services that our valued visitors expect,” Cineplexx’s event & publicity manager Andreja Purger told FNE.

Cineplexx, the largest Slovenian multiplex chain, still operates in Ljubljana, Celje, Kranj, Koper, Murska Sobota and Novo mesto.

The audience of Maribor, which is the second largest Slovenian city, can still see films in the Maribox Cineplex.

After Kolosej Kinematografi closed its largest venue in Ljubljana in March 2023, the Odiseja multiplex is rebuilt at the same location. “Our project is in its final stage, and we are planning to open it this spring. It is constructed as a modern multimedia event centre, maintaining 12 halls with a total number of seats of over 3,200 that are now multifunctional and not only for cinema programmes. When fully operational, we expect between 2 and 3 million visitors per year,” Odiseja’s CEO Ivo Boscarol told FNE.