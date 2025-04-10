PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Maja Križnik Starts Shooting Uncomfortable Beings

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Maja Križnik started shooting her debut feature Uncomfortable Beings / Zverine on 7 April 2025. This family drama about sisters’ relationship and childhood memories is a Slovenian/Italian coproduction and it is being shot in both countries.

Ema (36) is selling the family home after the death of their father. While her sisters are full of advice, they are of little help. Meanwhile, Ema’s longtime partner tells her he is reconsidering not having kids, making Ema question her whole life. The sisters struggle to agree on their childhood memories, and face a devastating blow when the middle sister, mom of three, is diagnosed with breast cancer.

The main roles are played by Nika Rozman, Jana Zupančič and Janja Majzelj, joined by Goran Marković, Dejan Spasić, Isabel Gradišnik and Julijan Cvet.

“I started writing Uncomfortable Beings as a film about people who search fiercely for a way to understand this thing called living. The ‘living’ bit can only happen through relationships (with a sister, neighbour, shop assistant, nature, or a puppy) because people, when they don’t interact with others, are merely floating dust, lost in their own importance,” says director Maja Križnik.

Uncomfortable Beings is produced by Lija Pogačnik and Vlado Bulajić through December in coproduction with Marta Zaccaron through Incipit Film (Italy), as well as RTV Slovenija. The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund and the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission.

“The budget is estimated at 1.2 m EUR,” producer Lija Pogačnik told FNE.

The project was developed at the EAVE Producers Workshop and presented at Sofia Meetings and Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event.

The 29-days shooting is taking place in April and May 2025 in the Slovenian towns of Ljubljana, Šempeter, Strunjan and Škofja Loka, as well as in Italy (Gorizia, Grado, Lignano). The film will be completed by the spring of 2026.

Maja Križnik (1986) is a Slovenian screenwriter and director. After graduating in Comparative Literature and Philosophy in 2012, she studied film and television directing at the AGRFT. She won the Vesna Award for Best Student Film at the 19th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz for her graduation film Little Fish (2016), and the Student Prešeren Award for the same film together with her graduation short Zoo (2016).

Production Information:

Producer:

December (Slovenia)

Lija Pogačnik: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Incipit Film(Italy)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Maja Križnik

Screenwriter: Maja Križnik

DoP: Fabris Šulin

Editor: Matic Drakulić

Production designer: Adrijana Furlan

Costume designer: Gilda Venturini

Make-up artist: Lija Ivančič

Cast: Nika Rozman, Jana Zupančič, Janja Majzelj, Goran Marković, Dejan Spasić, Isabel Gradišnik, Julijan Cvet, Marjana Brecelj, Ksenija Marinković, Ivo Ban, Mateja Pucko, Timon Šturbej, Jure Henigman, Mina Antonina