PRODUCTION: Matteo Oleotto Wraps Shooting First Coproduction Between Slovenian and Italian National Televisions

LJUBLJANA: Italian director Matteo Oleotto has finished shooting The Last Slap / L'Ultimo schiaffo. This Christmas comedy drama is the first coproduction between the Slovenian and the Italian national televisions.

“The Last Slap is an exceptional example of film cooperation between Slovenia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Italy. The film, shot on locations in the Slovenian cultural space, goes beyond the physical borders between the two countries in its story,” Slovenian producer Jožko Rutar told FNE.

Siblings Jure and Petra live in a mountain village in Friuli Venezia Giulia. They dream to transform their old lakeside house into a modern bar with the reward from finding a lost dog, but things don’t go as planned, and Christmas turns into chaos.

The main roles are played by young Italian actors Adalgiso Manfrido and Massimilian Motta, joined by Giuseppe Battiston, Giovani Ludeno and Slovenian actor Primož Pirnat.

The Last Slap is produced by Michele Neri through Italian Staragara I.T. Productions and Jožko Rutar through Slovenian SPOK Films in coproduction with Rai Cinema and RTV Slovenija. The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba, the Italian Ministry for Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund and the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission. “The budget is estimated at 1.7m EUR,” producer Jožko Rutar added.

The six-weeks shooting started on 20 January 2025 and took place in Italian Tarvisio and Gorizia, as well as in Slovenian Kranjska Gora and Nova Gorica.

Production designer Vasja Kokelj, costume designer Mojca Gorogranc Petrushevska and assistant director Petra Tampuž also participated in the project together with the Slovenian technical team. Part of the postproduction will take place in Slovenia at FS Viba.

This is the first project of the screenwriting residencies created as a part of the Gorizia - European Capital of Culture 2025.

Matteo Oleotto was born in 1977 in Gorizia. His film Zoran, My Nephew the Idiot (2013, Transmedia) received the Audience Award in Critics’ Week section at the 70th Venice IFF.

Production Information:

Producers:

Staragara I.T. Productions (Italy)

SPOK Films (Slovenia)

Jožko Rutar: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Rai Cinema (Italy)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Matteo Oleotto

Screenwriter: Matteo Oleotto

Production designer: Vasja Kokelj

Make-up artist: Mojca Gorogranc Petrushevska

Cast: Adalgiso Manfrido, Massimiliana Motta, Giuseppe Battiston, Giovanni Ludeno, Primož Pirnat