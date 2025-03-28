Urška Djukić’s Little Trouble Girls Sells Abroad

LJUBLJANA: Urška Djukić’s debut feature Little Trouble Girls has been sold to the USA as well UK and some other European countries. This intimate coming-of-age drama, which won the FIPRESCI award at the 75th Berlinale, has already been released in Slovenia and it will open the 38th Bolzano FF on 4 April 2025.

Kino Lorber is planning a theatrical, digital and home video release in North America later in 2025. BFI Distribution is the distributor for UK and Ireland, ASC for France, CineArt for Benelux, Grandfilm for Germany, Tucker Film for Italy, Filmladen for Austria, Atalante for Spain, No Comboi for Portugal, Artcam Films for Czech Republic and Slovakia, and Arthouse Traffic for Ukraine. The film will also be released in Taiwan by Andrews Film, and in Hong Kong by First Distributors.

Warner Bros. Discovery has purchased the broadcast rights to the film, which is set to be launched after its theatrical run on HBO Europe and its streaming platform Max.

Heretic is handling worldwide sales.

“Cinema releases abroad are in the domain of local distributors and related to film festivals in foreign countries, but I am sure that the film will have a successful international journey,” producer Jožko Rutar told FNE. The first example is its cinema release in Italy, followed by opening at the 38th Bolzano Film Festival on 4 April 2025.

Little Trouble Girls had its domestic premiere on 3 March 2025 in Cankarjev Dom in Ljubljana, followed by a limited release in arthouse cinemas in Slovenia with 3,124 admissions and 14,163 EUR gross up to now.

Gustav Film and Tucker Film are distributing the film in Slovenia and Italy, respectively.

Little Trouble Girls was produced by Spok Films (Slovenia) in coproduction with Staragara IT (Italy), 365 Films (Croatia), Non Aligned Films (Serbia), Nosorogi and OINK (both Slovenia), and having the French company Sister as associate producer.