FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2024: Cent’anni

PORTOROŽ: Maja Doroteja Prelog’s first long film, the documentary Cent’anni is screening in the competition and it is also opening the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož (22 - 27 October 2024). This intimate journey of a young man who decides to participate in Giro d’Italia cycling tour after fighting a serious disease, is a coproduction between Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia and Austria.

After recovering from leukemia, Blaž embarks on a challenging cycling tour over the famous Giro d’Italia climbs. His partner, director Maja, aims to make a film about his recovery, but it becomes a battleground of unresolved wounds in their relationship, placing Maja at the centre of the story.

“The film held up a mirror to me, and I chose not to look away from the uncomfortable parts of myself. Instead of the intended portrayal of my long-time partner’s triumphant victory over a deadly illness, Cent’anni became my honest confession and a painful analogy of our relationship,” says director Maja Doroteja Prelog in a statement.

Cent´anni is produced by Rok Biček through Cvinger Film in coproduction with Zena film, Agresywna banda, RTV Slovenija, Wake Up Films and Zwinger Film. The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MiBACT - Ministero per i Beni e le Attività Culturali e per il Turismo, the Polish Film Institute and Film Center Serbia.“The budget was 332,000 EUR,” producer Rok Biček told FNE.

Roman based Ilmatic Film Group is handling the world sales.

Cent´anni is scheduled for theatrical release in Slovenian art house cinemas by the Slovenian Art Cinema Association on 25 November 2024.

Maja Doroteja Prelog, born in 1988 in Ljubljana, is an independent film director based in Ljubljana and a co-founder of the art collective RÁ., dedicated to indie cinema and diverse artistic practices. Her work includes directing acclaimed short experimental films and music videos for the internationally renowned music group Laibach. Cent'anni is her debut feature.

Production Information:

Producer:

Cvinger film (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Zena film (Italy)

Agresywna banda (Poland)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Wake Up Films (Serbia)

Zwinger Film (Austria)

Credits:

Director: Maja Doroteja Prelog

Screenwriter: Maja Doroteja Prelog

Dramaturg: Marija Zidar

DoP: Lev Predan Kowarski, Maja Doroteja Prelog

Music: Sebastian Zawadzki

Editor: Uroš Maksimović

Sound: Julij Zornik, Riccardo Spagnol

Cast: Maja Doroteja Prelog, Blaž Murn, Maja Murn