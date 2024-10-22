FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2024: Block 5

PORTOROŽ: Klemen Dvornik’s fourth feature Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo! is screening in the competition of the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož , taking place 22 - 27 October 2024. This teenage youth drama is a coproduction between Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic and Serbia.

When 12-year-old Alma discovers that her father's company plans to demolish the nearby playground, she is determined to save the green space. Alma has no choice but to join forces with her worst enemies, Luna's skate gang. The battle over the playground evolves into a conflict about unity and forgiving one another.

“My aim with Block 5 was to tell children about the beauty of playing outdoors and socialising with their peers, and to share a message about the importance of never giving up. It is when we work together that we can contribute to change and build a brighter future,” said director Klemen Dvornik in a statement.

Block 5 is produced by Branislav Srdić through Slovenian Aatalanta in coproduction with Czech BFilm, Croatian Antitalent, Serbian Living Pictures, Slovenian December and RTV Slovenija. The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe – Media Programme, and Eurimages. Studio Viba Film provided technical support. “The budget was 1,192,850 EUR,” producer Branislav Srdić told FNE.

The shooting took place in Ljubljana in the summer of 2023.

Block 5 was already released in Slovenian cinemas on 7 September 2024 by Cinemania Group with around 20,000 admissions till today.

Danish LevelK is handling the world sales.

Klemen Dvornik, born in 1977, is the director of the successful Slovenian TV series The Lake (2019, RTV Slovenija), which premiered at the Sarajevo Film Festival, as well as of Lenin’s Park (2022, RTV Slovenija). He is also an active member of the Directors’ Guild of Slovenia and was the chairman of the Executive Committee of the Federation of European Screen Directors (FERA).

Production Information:

Producer:

Aatalanta (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

BFilm (Czech Republic)

Antitalent (Croatia)

Living Pictures (Serbia)

December (Slovenia)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Klemen Dvornik

Screenwriter: Dora Šustić

DoP: David Hofmann

Music: Davor Herceg

Editor: Ivana Fumić

Cast: Kaja Zabret, Kaja Šuštar, Niko Lemark, Youri Friedrich, David Trontelj, Marko Mandić, Mark Jacob Cavazza, Sarah Al Saleh, Voranc Mandić, tihomir Stanić, Gregor zorc, Ivana Roščić, Enis Bešlagić, Tina Potočnik Vrhovnik, Alenka Kraigher, Saša Pavček, Saša Klančnik, Peter Ternovšek, Manca Rožman, Nina Ivanišin Janežič, Karin Komljanec, Dario Nožič Serini