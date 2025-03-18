CEE Animation Conference GO! 2025 Looks at New Opportunities for Animation

NOVA GORICA: The CEE Animation Conference GO! 2025 took place from 11 to 14 March at Villa Vipolže in Nova Gorica in Slovenia and Kinemax Gorizia in Italy. The event brought together more than 50 independent animated film producers, public film fund representatives, creatives and other industry professionals for three days of discussions on Green Animation and the establishment of an International Co-development Support Mechanism.

Regional animators were still basking in the glow of the Oscar win for Flow by Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis, which has shown a spotlight on animation talent in the region. The three day event was upbeat and showed animators were ready to keep up the momentum despite the many challenges faced by animation in Europe.

