FNE Podcast: Matija Šturm on CEE Animation Workshop

NOVA GORICA: FNE spoke to Matija Šturm, programme consultant with CEE Animation Workshop , about this year's programme and the outcomes of the meeting, as well as the most important issues facing animation in the region.

One of the topics was also Gints Zilbalodis' hit Flow, which made history for Latvia by winning the award in the Best Animated Feature Film category at the Academy Awards in 2025.

The CEE Animation Conference GO! 2025 took place from 11 to 14 March 2025 at Villa Vipolže in Nova Gorica in Slovenia and Kinemax Gorizia in Italy.

Matija Šturm has been involved in the realisation of nine professional stop-motion short films, 30 animated shorts made at creative workshops, a short and a feature documentary, many of them awarded at the national and international level. Beside film production, his professional experience includes theatre production, exhibitions, workshops and organisation of professional gatherings. He is chairman of the Slovenian Animated Film Association (DSFA), board member of the international initiative CEE Animation Forum and board member of the Slovenian Federation of Filmmakers’ Guilds.

Flow was produced by Latvia’s Dream Well Studio in coproduction with French Sacrebleu Productions and Belgian Take Five.

Click HERE for the full conference report.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.