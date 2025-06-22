Matthias Glasner’s Dying Wins 5th KRAFFT Film Festival

Dying, the Grand Prix Jury winner of the 5th KRAFFT Film Festival

LJUBLJANA: The entire cast of Matthias Glasner’s Dying / Sterben won the Golden Apple Grand Prix for outstanding artistic achievements at the 5th KRAFFT Film Festival , held 13 -20 June 2025 in Kranj.

A Special Mention went to the Slovenian actress Jara Sofija Ostan for her role in Urška Djukič’s Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica.

“The 5th KRAFFT was anything but easy to produce. We faced challenges that mirrored back our own limitations, from spatial constraints to everyday logistics. But perhaps that’s why I am especially proud that we stayed focused, built a meaningful and coherent programme, strengthened our international ties, and, above all, created a space where actors truly connect with the audience”, the festival director Maja Sever summarised this year’s edition.

Within the 5th KRAFFT Film Festival, the fourth edition of the 3-days international networking training programme ReActing as a Star, initiated by the Slovenian Film Centre, was also successfully completed.

WINNERS:

Golden Apple Grand Prix for Outstanding Artistic Achievement:

The entire cast of Dying / Sterben (Germany)

Directed by Matthias Glasner

Golden Apple for Outstanding Acting Achievement:

Leonie Benech in Late Shift / Heldin (Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by Petra Biondina Volpe

Golden Apple for Outstanding Acting Achievement:

Adam Bessa in Ghost Trail / Les Fantomes (France, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Jonathan Millet

Golden Apple for Outstanding Acting Achievement:

Hao Qin in An Unfinished Film (Singapore, Germany)

Directed by Ye Lou

Special Mention:

Jara Sofija Ostan in Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365

Coproduced by Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Best Performance in a Student Film:

Kaja Petrovič in Črepinje so za srečo (Slovenia)

Directed by Miha Dragan

Best Directing in a Student Film:

Matic Štamcar for Hook(ed) / Trnek (Slovenia)