GRANTS: Slovenia Announces Production Grants

LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian Film Centre has distributed 5.46 m EUR for the production of seven feature films, including four debut features. The amount represents a 26% increase in total, compared to 4.33 m EUR for the same number of films in 2024.

The biggest grants of 850,000 EUR each, went to Sonja Prosenc’s The Happiest Day / Najsrečnejši dan, produced by Monoo, and Gregor Božič’s Tu naokoli se potikajoprikazni produced Nosorogi.

The four debut features received in total 2.52 m EUR. The biggest grant of 700,000 EUR went to Lun Sevnik’s The Healers / Zdravilca, produced by Cvinger Film.

The Slovenian Film Centre also gave production support totalling 340,000 EUR to four short films.

The grants were announced on 17 June 2025.

Click HERE for the grants chart.