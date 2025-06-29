New Multiplex Odiseja Opens in Ljubljana

LJUBLJANA: A new multiplex, designed for cinema screenings, music concerts, theatre shows and business meetings has been opened in the capital city of Slovenia, Ljubljana. The total investment is estimated at 25 m EUR.

“Odiseja is constructed as a modern multi-purpose centre with 19,811 square meters, maintaining 12 halls with a total number of seats of over 3,000 that are now multifunctional, not only for cinema programme. We expect more than 2 million visitors per year,” CEO Ivo Boscarol told FNE.

Odiseja was built on the site of Kolosej. The first and the largest cineplex in Slovenia, generating 1.5 m visitors per year, has been bought at auction at a starting price of 6.5 m EUR by Boscarol d.o.o. on 5 September 2022. Upon obtaining the appropriate legal permits and confirming the financial plan, the transformation of the facility, placed in Ljubljana’s BTC shopping district, for its new purpose began.

Eleven halls are mainly designed for cinema screenings and equipped with laser 4K projectors, LED technology and 7.1 sound system (two of them ATMOS), while the main lobby is designed for music events offering 3,100 standing places or 1,200 seats.

Opened on 24 June 2025, Odiseja’s main entertaining programme will be launched in the autumn of 2015 and it will include the Miss Universe Slovenia event, music concerts with Tommy Cash and Jan Plastenjak, and world-known comedian Iliza Schlesinger’s comedy show.