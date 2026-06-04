MARKET ANALYSIS 2025: Slovenia

LJUBLJANA: It was a successful year for the Slovenian film sector as the Slovenian Film Centre (SFC) received a record breaking 12.7 m EUR for running costs, film funding and other activities in 2025 (compared to 8.6 m EUR in 2024). The impact on film production has already shown, but in 2025 cinema exhibition and film production, as well as film distribution seem stabilised.

The 2025 cinema attendance was approximately the same as in 2024, with a drop of around 2% in admissions and box office gross. Domestic titles had a 2% increase in admissions, and 2% decrease in box office gross.

The Slovenian Film Centre (SFC) received 12,713,945 EUR for running costs, film funding and other activities in 2025, which is 48% more than in 2024. The goal announced in 2018, that the annual budget for film production should reach 11 m EUR, has been accomplished.

The Slovenian Minister of Culture is Asta Vrečko, appointed in June 2022.

The head of the Slovenian Film Centre is Nataša Bučar, who was re-appointed in November 2021 for a five-year term.

PRODUCTION

Between 15 and 20 domestic feature films and long documentaries are produced each year. In 2025, the number of completed films was higher, while the number of films planned to start shooting was almost double.

The majority of new Slovenian productions are coproductions with other ex-Yugoslavian and bordering EU countries. Foreign producers’ share in the investments in Slovenian majority projects is exceeding 30%, and the number of foreign coproductions is still increasing.

Eighteen films (11 feature films, six long documentaries and one animated film), including coproductions, were completed or/and released in 2025 (compared to 25 in 2024). Sixteen of them were supported by the Slovenian Film Centre (compared to 20 in 2024), additionally to one in a cash rebate scheme.

In 2026, twelve films (eight feature films and four long documentaries) are expected to be completed (compared to the same number in 2025), together with 13 minority coproductions.

Twelve feature films, among them four debuts, are expected to start shooting in 2026, which is double to the previous year (six in 2025). Additionally, two fiction TV series will go into production in 2026.

The feature films (excluding minority coproductions) completed in 2025 are: Hidden People / Skriti ljudje directed by Miha Hočevar and produced by Vertigo in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and Backroom Production (Serbia); The Lost Son / Izgubljeni sin directed by Darko Štante and produced by Staragara in coproduction with Graal S.A. (Greece), Propeler Film (Croatia), Kaval Film (North Macedonia), Staragara IT (Italy) and RTV Slovenija; Hotel Alcohol / Hotel Alkohol directed by Jan Cvitkovič and produced by Staragara in coproduction with Independent Partners Filmverlag, Propeler Film (Croatia) and Zavod Solsticij; Everything That’s Wrong With You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo directed by Urša Menart and produced by Vertigo in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Living Pictures (Serbia), Chromosome Film (Germany), Tidewater (Germany) and Eclectica (Croatia); Whispered Mercy / Tiha milost directed by Martin Turk and produced by Bela film in coproduction with Incipit Film (Italy), Cobra Chicks (Croatia) and RTV Slovenija; Girl in the Night / Dekle noči directed by Luka Marčetič and produced by Temporama in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Studi Cepelin and 001; Elvis Škorc, Clever Klutz / Elvis Škorc, genialni štor directed by Boris Jurjaševič and produced by Fabula in coproduction with RTV Slovenija; Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica directed by Urška Djukić and produced by SPOK Films in coproduction with 365 Films (Croatia), Staragara IT (Italy), Nosorogi, OINK with Sister Productions (France); Fantasy directed by Katarina Rešek – Kukla and produced by December in coproduction with Krug film (North Macedonia) and RTV Slovenija; Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset directed by Marko Naberšnik and produced by Perfo Production in coproduction with Quasar (Italy), Biberche (Serbia), Black Cat Production (North Macedonia), Protos Film (Montenegro), Kinorama (Croatia) and FS Viba; and Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo directed by Ester Ivakič and produced by Temporama in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory, Dinaridi Film (Croatia) and FS Viba.

The long documentaries (excluding minority coproductions) completed in 2025 are: The Mountain Won't Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila directed by Petra Seliškar and produced by Petra Pan Film, PPFP (North Macedonia) and Cinéphage Productions (France) in coproduction with RTV Slovenija; When I Get Out / Ko pridem ven directed by Metod Pevec and produced by Vertigo; OHO directed by Damjan Kozole and produced by Vertigo in coproduction by RTV Slovenija and Marinko Sudac; and New Classmates / Novi sošolci directed by Toni Cahunek and produced by Eustahije film in coprodcution with Invida, The Content Team, RTV Slovenija, 001, Korektif.

One long animated film in equal coproduction of four countries, including Slovenia, was completed in 2025: Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta co-directed by Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom, and produced by ZVVIKS, Maurfilm (Czech Republic), Artichoke (Slovakia) and Vivement Lundi! (France).

The following feature films (excluding minority coproductions) are expected to be completed in 2026: Confirmation / Birma directed by Darko Sinko and produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija; Tiny Trembling Bird / Drobna ptica directed by Maja Križnik and produced by December; 20 Meters / 20 metrov directed by Damjan Kozole and produced by Vertigo; One Month / En mesec directed by Janez Burger and produced by Staragara in coproduction with Propeler film (Croatia) and Staragara IT (Italy); Tartufferies / Tartuferije directed by Igor Šterk and produced by Studio Virc in coproduction with Levante Produzioni (Italy) and RTV Slovenija; Lost Years / Izgubljena leta directed by Áron Horváth and produced by Temporama in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Set Sail Films (Serbia) and Camp Film (Hungary); Gaya's World – Follow Me / Gajin svet 3 directed by Peter Bratuša and produced by Felina; and Mila/Marija directed by Andrina Mračnikar and produced by Vertigo.

The following long documentaries (excluding minority coproductions) are expected to be completed in 2026: The Gods Must Be Mistaken / Bogovi so se zmotili directed by Jakob Krese and produced by Zavod Potem; The Counselling Office / Delavska svetovalnica directed by Nika Autor and produced by Temporama; Centre of the World / Središče sveta, directed by Marko Marko Šantić and produced by Vertigo; and Sasha from Ukraine / Saša iz Ukrajine directed by Boštjan Slatenšek and produced by Filrouge.

The 25% cash rebate scheme, introduced in 2017, continues to stimulate the shooting of foreign productions in Slovenia. In 2025, a total of 534,027 EUR for 11 projects was given out (compared to 1,204,350 EUR for 12 projects in 2024).

The projects benefiting from the cash rebate scheme in 2025 were: Travel Matters / Potovati je pomembno directed by Yi Liu, produced by Insight Studios Limited (China) and coproduced from Slovenia by Nora production; The Cauldron / Kotel directed by Tomas De Almeida Pires, produced by Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN, United States) and coproduced from Slovenia by Studio Siposh; Martyrs / Mučenci directed by David Sipoš, produced by Eternal Word Television Network (US) and coproduced from Slovenia by Studio Siposh; Wolves / Volkovi directed by David Sipoš, produced by Eternal Word Television Network (US) and coproduced from Slovenia by Studio Siposh; Doctors of the Church / Učitelji directed by David Sipoš, produced by Eternal Word Television Network (US) and coproduced from Slovenia by Studio Siposh; L'ultimo Schiaffo / Zadnja klofuta directed by Matteo Oleotto, produced by Staragara (Italy) and coproduced from Slovenia by Staragara; Mektoub Therapy / Mektoub terapija directed by Indra Siera, produced by Entre Chien et Loup (Belgium) and coproduced from Slovenia by Vertigo; The Second Diary of Paulina P / Drugi dnevnik Pauline P directed by Neven Hitrec, produced by Jaka produkcija (Croatia) and coproduced from Slovenia by Invida; Talking Angela in the City S3 / Angela v mestu Sezona 3 directed by Jernej Žmitek, produced by Outfit7 Neo Limited (Cyprus) and coproduced from Slovenia by Invida; Deal with It / Sprijazni se directed by Albert Jan Van Rees, produced by Kepler (the Netherlands) and coproduced from Slovenia by Staragara; The First Week of August / Prvi tjedan u kolovozu directed by Filip Mojzeš, produced by Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia) and coproduced from Slovenia by Vertigo.

DISTRIBUTION

The number of films released in Slovenian cinemas in 2025 was 213 (compared to 218 in 2024).

Thirteen full-length Slovenian films (six feature films, six long documentaries and one long animated film), alongside seven coproduction films, competed for the Vesna awards at the annual showcase of Slovenian film, the 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz, which ran from 21 to 26 October 2025.

Urška Djukić’s debut feature Little Trouble Girls won the Vesna Award for Best Film. It also won awards for Best Actress (Jara Sofija Ostan), Best Supporting Actress (Mina Švajger), Best Supporting Actor (Saša Tabaković) and Best Sound (Julij Zornik), together with the Slovenian FIPRESCI Award.

Petra Seliškar’s The Mountain Won’t Move won Best Director and Best Editing (Laureline Delom, Sashko Potter Micevski), as well as the Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award.

Kukla’s Fantasy received Vesna awards for Music, Production Design, Costume Design, Makeup, and for Special achievements.

Igor Bezinović’s long documentary Fiume o morte! won the Vesna Award for the best minority Slovenian coproduction, and also Best Cinematography (Gregor Božič). Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia) was produced by Restart and coproduced by Videomante, and Nosorogi.

The Czech/Slovak/Slovenian/French long animated film Tales from the Magic Garden won Vesna awards for Best Script, and Best Animated Film.

In 2025, the SFC organised eight retrospectives abroad, presenting national film production to international audiences.

International film festivals screened some of the latest Slovenian feature films in 2025: Little Trouble Girls by Urška Djukić screened at Berlin IFF, Karlovy Vary IFF, Tribeca, Edinburgh FF; Fantasy by Katarina Rešek – Kukla screened at Locarno IFF, Sarajevo Film Festival; The Mountain Won't Move by Petra Seliškar screened at Vision du Réel, DokFest Münich, Guadalajara (FICG); Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song by Ester Ivakič screened at Cottbus IFF and Torino IFF; Tales from the Magic Garden by Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom screened at Berlin IFF, Karlovy Vary IFF and Annecy Animation FF; Whites Wash at Ninety by Marko Naberšnik screened at Sarajevo Film Festival and Cottbus IFF; and Woman of God / Duhovnica directed by Maja Prettner and produced by Studio Virc screened at ZagrebDOX.

In 2025 three titles were nominated for the European Film Awards: Little Trouble Girls, Tales from the Magic Garden , and Fiume o morte!, which also won the Best European Documentary award.

The leading position among distributors in 2025 belongs to Blitz Film & Video Distribution with 42% admissions share, followed by Karantanija Cinemas (38%), Fivia (10%), Jučer (3%), Cinemania Group (3%), and Demiurg and Con Film (with 2% each).

Blitz Film & Video Distribution is strongly connected to its mother company in Croatia, and it releases mostly commercial films from major Hollywood studios (Warner Bros., Fox, BuenaVista), together with some independent titles. Karantanija Cinemas distributes some major (UIP) and independent titles. New distributor Jučer, strongly connected to its company in Croatia, distributes Sony/Columbia titles together with Con Film, while smaller Slovenian distribution companies (Fivia, Cinemania Group, Demiurg) distribute independent, domestic, and European films. In 2025, their admissions share stayed approximately the same compared to 2024 (15%).

VOD PLATFORMS AND ONLINE DISTRIBUTION

The leading and only S-VOD platform is still VOYO (produced by Pro plus), followed by AVOD platform 365 (produced by RTV Slovenija).

The Slovenian Film Database, which is successfully operating as the main Slovenian online database platform, enables online viewing of a selection of Slovenian films on its platform, some of them free of charge.

The common VOD platform, online.artkinomreza.si, which was launched in 2020 by the leading art house cinema Kinodvor along with the members of the Slovenian Art Cinema Association, is successfully operating. Art house cinemas, including Kinodvor, use this platform for their online screenings.

EXHIBITION AND BOX OFFICE

Slovenian cinema admissions have been stable below 2 m and generate around 12 m EUR per year, compared to pre-pandemic numbers (2.5 m admissions and 12 m EUR gross). In 2025, the admissions and box office gross remained similar to 2024, with around 2% drop in admissions and box office.

There are 48 operating cinemas with 108 screens (of which 103 screens are digital), and the average ticket price is 7.01 EUR (compared to 6.95 EUR in 2024).

Most of the Slovenian attendance is generated by the multiplex chain Cineplexx, which in 2025 operated in Ljubljana, Celje, Kranj, Koper, Murska Sobota, and Novo mesto, and partly in Maribor (which closed in March 2025).

On the site of Kolosej Ljubljana, the first and largest Slovenian cineplex, which started operating in 2001 and closed its door in March 2024, a new venue, Odiseja, opened on 24 June 2025.

In Maribor, the second largest Slovenian city, just one multiplex, Maribox, operates after Cineplexx closed its venue in March 2025.

Other cinema theatres try to balance commercial and art house films. Most of them are members of the Slovenian Art Cinema Asociation, which currently has 28 active members. The leading art house cinema is Kinodvor, whose director is Metka Dariš. Its admissions of 134,772 in 2025 were record breaking, representing the second best result in its history.

In 2025, admissions (for all films) were 1,698,038 (compared to 1,740,654 in 2024) and 11.908 m EUR gross (compared to 12,095,032 m EUR in 2024).

The top 5 titles on the overall Slovenian 2025 chart by admissions (according to unofficial statistics) includes the domestic drama Whites Washes at Ninety by Marko Naberšnik with 73,473 admissions and 530,316 EUR gross, followed by US hits: A Minecraft Movie (69,942 admissions and 501,753 EUR gross), Lilo & Stitch (66,544 admissions and 465,257 EUR gross), Avatar: Fire and Ash (56,423 admissions and 598,629 EUR gross), and Zootropolis 2 (51,089 admissions and 377,099 EUR gross).

The 2025 admissions for domestic films were 190,943 (compared to 185,193 in 2024) and the box office was 1,018,399 EUR, which represents a 11.25% share in total admissions.

The top domestic title in 2025 were Whites Washes at Ninety, produced by Perfo Production, with 73,473 admissions, followed by Elvis Škorc, Clever Klutz / Elvis Škorc, genialni štor, produced by Fabula, with 28,868 admissions; Tales from the Magic Garden, produced by ZVVIKS, Maurfilm, Artichoke and Vivement Lundi, with 14,932 admissions, Tartini's Key, produced by Blade production, with 12,082 admissions; and the long documentary New Classmates, produced by Eustahije film, with 7,278 admissions.

The Slovenian film with the most admissions since 1991 is still At Hostar / Pr’ Hostar directed by Luka Marčetić, with 211,604 admissions, followed by Going Our Way / Gremo mi po svoje (2010) directed by Miha Hočevar, produced by Vertigo/Emotionfilm in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, with 205,439 admissions.

The biggest film festival in Slovenia is the Ljubljana LIFF, organised by Cankarjev dom. A total of 93 feature films were screened at its 36th edition, which was held from 12 to 23 November 2025.

GRANTS AND NEW LEGISLATION

The main film institution in Slovenia is the Slovenian Film Centre (SFC), a public agency established in 2010 and replacing the Slovenian Film Fund. Its goal is to encourage creativity by providing suitable conditions for audiovisual activities.

The SFC supports national film production, postproduction, distribution and film festivals. In theory, its funding sources should come from the state budget, the agency’s own income, partnership with international organisations, donations and sponsorships. The majority of its funding is in the form of a subsidy from the Ministry of Culture, with the amount depending on the state budget.

The managing director of the SFC is Nataša Bučar, reappointed in November 2021 for the next five years till 2026. She and her team follow the four-year national strategy, announced in November 2025.

The Slovenian Federation of Filmmakers’ Guilds (ZDSFU), which created a new strategic plan for the development of the Slovenian audiovisual industry until 2030, also aims to boost its potential. The summaries and guidelines of the document have already been forwarded to the Cabinet of the Prime Minister. The main vision of the strategic plan is for the audiovisual industry in Slovenia to become the driving force of Slovenian culture and an important pillar of the Slovenian economy by 2030.

The vision of the SFC and its general strategic goals in the coming period entail the implementation of a transparent and modern system to ensure a sustainable, functional and stable film environment.

Since its launch, the SFC has been deeply involved in the production of domestic films. Other sources of support originate from the national television RTV Slovenija, coproductions, services backed by the state and provided by the FS Viba film studio in the form of technical assistance, from international film funds and institutions.

In 2025, the SFC received 12,713,945 EUR for running costs, film funding and other activities, which is 33% more than in 2024. The goal, announced in 2018, that the annual budget for film production should reach 11 m EUR, has been accomplished.

A total of 10,944,630 EUR went to film production (feature films, documentaries, animated films, including development support).

In 2025, the SFC announced 17 public tenders (compared to 13 in 2024) and awarded grants totaling 11,651,616 EUR (compared to 8,553,429 EUR in 2024). A total of 706,985 EUR was allocated for festivals, film education, international promotion, and professional associations.

There were no newly restored titles of Slovenian classics in 2025.

TV

In the last few years, according to the Law on the Slovenian Film Centre, the public broadcaster RTV Slovenija has been obliged to invest in independent film and AV projects.

The national television RTV Slovenija and the leading commercial TV channel Pro plus still play a key role in the domestic production, partly joined by Planet Group.

RTV Slovenija makes up to five feature and documentary films per year, and it acts as a regular coproducer to domestic films. In 2025, RTV Slovenija continued shooting its own production, new episodes of the crime series Cases of Inspector Vrenko / Primeri inšpektorja Vrenka directed by Slobodan Maksimović and Boris Jurjašević; and Aristocracy / Plemstvo directed by Žiga Virc and produced by Lilit and cofinanced by the Slovenian Film Centre.

Planet Group produced entertainment shows Wheel of Fortune / Kolo sreče, Millionaire / Milijonar, Pri nas doma as well as culinary shows Riba, Raca, Rak and Dinner For Five / Večerja za pet.

The strongest commercial television, Pro plus, continued to produce TV series and entertainment shows. The new TV series Restless Blood / Nemirna kri directed by Nikolaj Vodošek, Juš Premrov, Rahela Jagrič Pirc, and David Belina, as well as new seasons of reality and entertainments shows such as MasterChef Slovenija, Farm / Kmetija, Home Makeover / Delovna akcija, Food Truck / Kuhinja na kolesih and Kid Cooks / Mali šef Slovenije were produced.

Pro plus also continued to produce new episodes of domestic TV series The Kitchen / Ja, Chef! for its SVOD platform VOYO.

The leading commercial TV Pro plus with its five channels (POP TV, KANAL A, KINO, BRIO and OTO) made its leading position even stronger with news, reality shows, local TV series, sport events and foreign programming. It is followed by the national television RTV Slovenija with its three national channels, and another commercial television, Planet Group, which is regaining its market share with its three channels. Other significant players are foreign cable TV channels Fox Group, Cas Media, HBO Europe; and several ex-Yugoslavian TV channels.

Prime time in Slovenian television is generally held by news (24 ur, Dnevnik), reality and entertainment shows (Masterchef, Love at First Sight, Joker, Fake News, Wheel of Fortune, Married at First Sight), and domestic fiction such as the drama TV series Camping Royals / Skrito v raju, and Cases of Inspector Vrenko.

In 2025, Pro plus remained the leading television in Slovenia with a prime time share of 44.1%, followed by RTV Slovenija with 14.9%, Planet Group with 6.5%, and other TV channels with a total of 34.5%.

CONTACTS:

SLOVENIAN FILM CENTRE

Miklošičeva 38

SI - 1000 Ljubljana

Phone: +386 (0)1 23 43 200

Fax: +386 (0)1 23 43 219

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.sfc.si

SLOVENIA FILM COMMISSION

Miklošičeva 38

SI - 1000 Ljubljana

Phone: +386 (0)3 23 43 200

Fax: +386 (0)1 23 43 219

MINISTRY OF CULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA

Maistrova ulica 10

SI - 1000 Ljubljana

Phone: +386 (0)1 369 59 00

Fax: +386 (0)1 369 59 01

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.mk.gov.si

FS VIBA

Stegne 5

SI - 1000 Ljubljana

Phone: + 386 (0)1 5132 402

Fax: + 386 (0)1 5132 550

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.vibafilm.si

SLOVENIAN ART CINEMA ASOCIATION

Fancetova ulica 5

2380 Slovenj Gradec

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.artkinomreza.si

Report by Damijan Vinter (2026)

Sources: the Slovenian Film Centre, the Ministry of Culture, Fivia/Cenex