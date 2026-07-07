PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Tijana Zinajić Shoots First Slovenian Musical

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Tijana Zinajić started shooting the first Slovenian musical and her sophomore feature Azra on 4 July 2026 in Ljubljana.

A poignant and intimate story about family secrets and intergenerational wounds which can be overtaken with the music and dance, the film follows Azra, a successful photographer and fun-loving mother to ten-year-old Jelena, who is increasingly tormented by her failing marriage to Niko. When her aunt Pavla dies, her mother Katarina returns to Azra's everyday life, as well as all the traumatic memories from her youth. In Azra's mind, the line between the present and the past is increasingly blurred, also because Azra deals with her problems in a unique way: with music and dance.

For the director and co-writer Tijana Zinajić her new feature has a special meaning. “You write, you submit the project, you wait for a response, you daydream, you iterate, and then sometimes you get funding for the film and you're happy! I'm overjoyed. This is without a doubt the most personal project of my life! Let it begin!”, Tijana Zinajić said.

She penned the script together with Deja Crnović and Iza Smrekar, and the leading role is played by Polona Juh, one of the most recognisable and acclaimed Slovenian theatre and film actresses. The choreography is created by Lada Petrovski Ternovšek and Žiga Krajnčan.

Azra is produced by Lija Pogačnik and Vlado Bulajić through December with support from the Slovenian Film Centre and Creative Europe MEDIA. Technical support is provided by FS Viba.

“The budget is estimated at 1.5 m EUR,” producer Vlado Bulajić told FNE.

Together with Lija Pogačnik, Vlado Bulajić is pointing out that Zinajić has once again proved her creative dedication and precision dealing with social issues, as well as exceptional sensitivity, especially when working with young actors, which gives the film a special authenticity and emotional conviction.

The first part of the 30-days shooting is taking place through July in Ljubljana in Vipava, followed by a second part in November - December 2026.

The film is expected to be finished in 2027.

Tijana Zinajić, born in 1973, studied French and Philosophy at the Faculty of Arts in Ljubljana and graduated in Theatre directing from the AGRFT. She works as a theatre director, actor, acting teacher and assistant casting director. She has received several Slovenian and international awards, including seven Vesna awards at the 24th Festival of Slovenian Film for her debut feature Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman, produced by December.

Production Information:

Producer:

December (Slovenia)

Vlado Bulajić: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Tijana Zinajić

Screenwriters: Tijana Zinajić, Deja Crnović, Iza Strehar

DoP: Miloš Srdić

Editor: Anže Verdel

Production designer: Neža Zinajić, Adrijana Furlan

Make-up artist: Lija Ivančič

Costume designer: Urška Recer

Composer: Laren Polič Zdravič

Choreographers: Lada Petrovski Ternovšek, Žigan Krajnčan

Cast: Polona Juh, Suzana Krevh, Jerca Koprivšek, Viktorija Jakin, Jure Henigman, Nina Valič, Mia Skrbinac, Roza Andolšek, Primož Bezjak, Vesna Pernarčič, Uroš Fürst