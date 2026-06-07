Ignacija Fridl Jarc Appointed New Slovenian Minister of Culture

A 58-year-old Slovenian philosopher, comparativist, critic, publicist and politician, Ignacija Fridl Jarc graduated in comparative studies from the Faculty of Arts, University of Ljubljana, and holds a doctorate in philosophical sciences. She is an active member of the Slovenian Democratic Party and was State Secretary at the Ministry of Culture between 2020 and 2022.

She established herself as a literary and theatre critic, worked as a journalist in the cultural editorial office of the newspaper Slovenec, was an assistant for the history of philosophy at the Faculty of Arts, and worked for 10 years as deputy director and head of design in the private sector. Between 2018 and 2020 she was the secretary and editor of the cultural and scientific association and publishing house Slovenskamatica, where she again headed the programme and professional services from September 2022 to 2026. Between 2023 and 2024 she performed the duties of dean of the Faculty of Slovenian and International Studies, New University, where she is also a lecturer in the field of Slovenian literature and culture.