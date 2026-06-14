Fifth Edition of ReActing as a Star Held in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA: The 5th edition of the international networking training programme ReActing as a Star took place in Kranj 12 - 14 June 2026. The goal of this unique regional platform, initiated by the Slovenian Film Centre , is to promote regional actors and to connect them with international casting directors, agents, and film directors.

This year, 12 outstanding actors from the region who are already making a significant impact on the regional film and theatre scene were selected: Maja Izetbegović and Zlatan Vidović from Bosnia and Herzegovina; Romina Tonković and Roko Sikavica from Croatia; Lea Mihevc, Urban Kuntarić, and Klemen Novak from Slovenia; Isidora Simijonović and Miodrag Dragićević from Serbia; Jelena Laban and Lazar Dragojević from Montenegro; and SlaganaVujoshevikj from North Macedonia.

​During the three-day event, well-known and acclaimed guests from film industry shared their professional experiences with the participants as experts and leaders of thematic workshops. A special guest of this year’s programme was American actor Darren Pettie, a graduate of the prestigious Juilliard School, known for his acclaimed performances in the award-winning series Mad Men.

Among other professional participants were award-winning Montenegrin director Ivan Marinović; Swedish casting director Pauline Hansson (nominated for a BAFTA Award for her work on the Cannes Palme d’or winner Triangle of Sadness), Italian casting director and actor Maurilio Mangano, and Katarina Čas, one of Slovenia’s most successful actresses with an impressive international career as an exclusive guest with a conversation entitled From Slovenia to Global Screen.

Produced by Pari Pikule and Secret Arts Cinema, the programme was organised in partnership with the Slovenian Film Centre and with the support of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, and the Film Centre of Montenegro. The project’s international relevance is further confirmed by its long-standing cooperation with the world’s leading casting director associations, the International Casting Directors Association (ICDA), and the Casting Society (CSA), whose support guarantees the high professional standard of the entire event.