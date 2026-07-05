PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Luka Marčetić Wrapped Shooting Relationship Drama

From Now on Everything Will Be Different by Luka Marčetić

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Luka Marčetić has wrapped production on his fourth feature film, Od zdaj naprej bo vse drugace. A drama about relationships, the film was shot with three actors in just 10 days.

David and Ana, a long-term couple in their mid-thirties, go on a weekend getaway to David's parents' summer house. They are joined by David's friend Tomi, who finds himself in a vulnerable period of his life after breaking up with his long-term partner. Conversations about relationships, infidelity and personal boundaries during a drunken night bring them face to face with an experience that shakes their ideas about love, relationships, and their own identities.

The film doesn’t have an English title yet, but its title translates as From Now on Everything Will Be Different.

“I was interested in how three people who consider themselves reasonable and calm would react in a situation that would be anything but calm in real life. The film does not look for easy answers, but puts the viewer in a position to think about how they would act themselves,” says director and screenwriter Luka Marčetić.

Lena Hribar Škrlec, Jernej Kogovšek, Gašper Markun are in the cast.

The film is produced by Klemen Dvornik through Filmservis and Luka Marčetić through Zavod Ajkulein coproduction with 001 and NuFrame. It was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, while Studio Viba Film provides technical support. “The budget is estimated at 100,000 EUR,” producer Klemen Dvornik told FNE, adding that the project was financed by the Slovenian Film Centre through its low budget film grants, first introduced in 2025.

Od zdaj naprej bo vse drugace was shot in Cerkljeob Krki in the Dolenjska region between 5 and 16 June 2026, and it is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Luka Marčetić, born in 1985 in Zagreb, Croatia, is a Slovenian film director, screenwriter and actor. He graduated from the Institute and Academy of Multimedia in Ljubljana and started experimenting with different audiovisual formats. After being recognised for his short form work, he created Slovenia's first web series Day of Love (2009-2010, produced by DSJ.cre and KN pro) and TV series Paired Up (2015-2019, produced by Pro plus, Filmservis and Temporama). He also directed the local low-budget comedy At Hostar (2016, produced by Zavod Ajkule), which became and is still the most viewed feature film in Slovenian history, followed by a similarly successful sequel At Hostar 2 (2022, produced by Kerlc Film in coproduction with Iridum Film).

Production Information:

Producers:

Filmservis (Slovenia)

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Zavod Ajkule (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

001 (Slovenia)

NuFrame (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Luka Marčetić

Screenwriter: Luka Marčetić

DoP: Fabris Šulin

Editor: Sara Gjergek

Cast: Lena Hribar Škrlec, Jernej Kogovšek, Gašper Markun