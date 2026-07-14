PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Jernej Kastelec Starts Shooting Horses

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director/writer Jernej Kastelec started shooting Horses / Konji on 7 July 2026 at the prison facility Dob in Slovenska vas (Dolenjska region). A drama about the intergenerational transmission of violence, this debut feature is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre .

Miro, a convict and a father of two, is transferred from the closed to the open unit and begins to spend his weekends with his son and daughter. But soon this turns out to be his greatest challenge as confronting his teenage son brings up painful memories of his own upbringing and reveals the family traumas he carries within himself.

"The moment when filming begins is always magical for me. That's when the film comes alive as a group effort that takes on a life of its own. That's why I enter the shoot with great gratitude and awe, because the making of a film goes far beyond the individual and their creative vision," said director and screenwriter Jernej Kastelec.

The leading role is played by Nejc Cijan Garlatti, one of the most promising Slovenian actors of younger generation. The cast includes Tina Vrbnjak, Jernej Kogovšek, Jurij Drevenšek, Luka Cimprič, Nataša Burger, and Vladimir Vlaškalič, among others.

Horses is produced by Ida Weiss through Bela film, with support from the Slovenian Film Centre and technical support from FS Viba.

"The budget is estimated at 1.1 m EUR," producer Ida Weiss told FNE, adding that the script moved her from the first reading, as it is honest, non-judgmental and full of small emotional truths. "I am grateful that we are making this film with such a dedicated and top-notch crew and excellent actors. I believe that we will create a film that will not only talk about a father and son, but about all of us: about the heritage we carry within us and the courage to try to transform it," Ida Weiss added.

Horses will be shot till mid-August and is expected to be finished in 2027.

Jernej Kastelec, born in 1980 in Ljubljana, graduated in film directing from AGRFT. His student film A Chat with Pika won the Bronze Dinosaur Award at the Etiuda & Anima International Film Festival in Kraków in 2008. After completing his studies, he began working for the Slovenian national television RTV Slovenija. His documentaries have been broadcast across Europe, and his short documentary Home, Sweet Home received the Diversify TV's Excellence Award at MIPCOM Cannes in 2017. Jernej teaches filmmaking and leads various film workshops both locally and internationally.

Production Information:

Producer:

Bela film (Slovenia)

Ida Weiss: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Jernej Kastelec

Screenwriter: Jernej Kastelec

DoP: Andraž Žigart

Production designer: Mateja Medvedić

Make-up artist: Eva Uršič

Costume designer: Nadja Bedjanič

Cast: Nejc Cijan Garlatti, Tina Vrbnjak, Jernej Kogovšek, Jurij Drevenšek, Luka Cimprič, Nataša Burger, Vladimir Vlaškalič, Nebojša Pop Tasić, Urban Kuntarič, Gašper Jarni, Maja Gal Štromar, Grega Čušin, Maruša Majer, Klemen Janežič, Vito Weis, Gaber Trseglav, Alenka Kraigher, Gašper Markun, Anže Zornada, Vesna Pernuš