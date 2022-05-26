FNE at Sarajevo FF 2022: Festival Jury of 28th Sarajevo Film Festival Unveiled

SARAJEVO: The 28th Sarajevo Film Festival , which takes place from 12 to 19 August 2022, has announced the jury for its main competition will be headed by Austrian director and scriptwriter Sebastian Meise.

He will be joined by director, screenwriter and producer Lucile Hadžihalilović, writer-director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, actor Milan Marić, and producer and senior consultant for Int’l Co-Productions Katriel Schory will serve on the Jury of the Competition Programme - Feature Film of the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival.

For the industry side of the festival Docu Rough Cut Boutique has already announced its selection of five projects for 2022. A sixth project has been selected as a special action for Ukraine.

The projects are:

Bride in Search of Happiness (Country: Croatia, Italy, Kosovo)

Director Tea Vidović Dalipi

Producer Oliver Sertić

Editor Jelena Maksimović

Production company: RESTART

Co-production Company: STEFILM, MOBIUS,

My Muslim Husband (Romania)

Director Daniel Barnuti & Alexandra Lizeta Barnuti

Producer Daniel Barnuti

Editor Alex Popescu

Production Company TWO DOC

Co-production Company HBO EUROPE

Fairy Garden (Hungary)

Director Gergő Somogyvári

Producers András Muhi Priest, Ágnes Horváth-Szabó, Nóra Somogyvári, Viki Réka Kiss, Gergő Somogyvári

Editor Judit Feszt, Anna Kis

Production Company: Elf Pictures

Requiem To Hot Days of Summer (Greece, Georgia)

Director Giorgi Parkosadze

Producer Giorgi Parkosadze, Tamta Tvalavadze

Editor Giorgi Parkosadze, Fernando Martín Restelli

Production Company: Attic Production

Co-production Company: Filmografik Productions

The Soldier (Serbia, Germany)

Director Aleksandar Nikolić

Producer Aleksandar Nikolić, Milos Ivanović

Editor Aleksandar Nikolić

Production Company Set Sail Films

Co-production Company Inselffilm Produktion