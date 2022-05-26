26-05-2022

FNE at Sarajevo FF 2022: Festival Jury of 28th Sarajevo Film Festival Unveiled

    FNE at Sarajevo FF 2022: Festival Jury of 28th Sarajevo Film Festival Unveiled credit: 28thSFF

    SARAJEVO: The 28th Sarajevo Film Festival, which takes place from 12 to 19 August 2022, has announced the jury for its main competition will be headed by Austrian director and scriptwriter Sebastian Meise.

    He will be joined by director, screenwriter and producer Lucile Hadžihalilović, writer-director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, actor Milan Marić, and producer and senior consultant for Int’l Co-Productions Katriel Schory will serve on the Jury of the Competition Programme - Feature Film of the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival.

    For the industry side of the festival Docu Rough Cut Boutique has already announced its selection of five projects for 2022. A sixth project has been selected as a special action for Ukraine.

    The projects are:

    Bride in Search of Happiness (Country: Croatia, Italy, Kosovo)
    Director Tea Vidović Dalipi
    Producer Oliver Sertić
    Editor Jelena Maksimović
    Production company: RESTART
    Co-production Company: STEFILM, MOBIUS,

    My Muslim Husband (Romania)
    Director Daniel Barnuti & Alexandra Lizeta Barnuti
    Producer Daniel Barnuti
    Editor Alex Popescu
    Production Company TWO DOC
    Co-production Company HBO EUROPE

    Fairy Garden (Hungary)
    Director Gergő Somogyvári
    Producers András Muhi Priest, Ágnes Horváth-Szabó, Nóra Somogyvári, Viki Réka Kiss, Gergő Somogyvári
    Editor Judit Feszt, Anna Kis
    Production Company: Elf Pictures

    Requiem To Hot Days of Summer (Greece, Georgia)
    Director Giorgi Parkosadze
    Producer Giorgi Parkosadze, Tamta Tvalavadze
    Editor Giorgi Parkosadze, Fernando Martín Restelli
    Production Company: Attic Production
    Co-production Company: Filmografik Productions

    The Soldier (Serbia, Germany)
    Director Aleksandar Nikolić
    Producer Aleksandar Nikolić, Milos Ivanović
    Editor Aleksandar Nikolić
    Production Company Set Sail Films
    Co-production Company Inselffilm Produktion

