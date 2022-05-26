FNE at Sarajevo FF 2022: Festival Jury of 28th Sarajevo Film Festival Unveiled

He will be joined by director, screenwriter and producer Lucile Hadžihalilović, writer-director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, actor Milan Marić, and producer and senior consultant for Int’l Co-Productions Katriel Schory will serve on the Jury of the Competition Programme - Feature Film of the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival.
For the industry side of the festival Docu Rough Cut Boutique has already announced its selection of five projects for 2022. A sixth project has been selected as a special action for Ukraine.
The projects are:
Bride in Search of Happiness (Country: Croatia, Italy, Kosovo)
Director Tea Vidović Dalipi
Producer Oliver Sertić
Editor Jelena Maksimović
Production company: RESTART
Co-production Company: STEFILM, MOBIUS,
My Muslim Husband (Romania)
Director Daniel Barnuti & Alexandra Lizeta Barnuti
Producer Daniel Barnuti
Editor Alex Popescu
Production Company TWO DOC
Co-production Company HBO EUROPE
Fairy Garden (Hungary)
Director Gergő Somogyvári
Producers András Muhi Priest, Ágnes Horváth-Szabó, Nóra Somogyvári, Viki Réka Kiss, Gergő Somogyvári
Editor Judit Feszt, Anna Kis
Production Company: Elf Pictures
Requiem To Hot Days of Summer (Greece, Georgia)
Director Giorgi Parkosadze
Producer Giorgi Parkosadze, Tamta Tvalavadze
Editor Giorgi Parkosadze, Fernando Martín Restelli
Production Company: Attic Production
Co-production Company: Filmografik Productions
The Soldier (Serbia, Germany)
Director Aleksandar Nikolić
Producer Aleksandar Nikolić, Milos Ivanović
Editor Aleksandar Nikolić
Production Company Set Sail Films
Co-production Company Inselffilm Produktion