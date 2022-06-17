FESTIVALS: Sarajevo FF Announces Selection for 2nd edition of TV Series and Expands Awards Categories

SARAJEVO: Seventeen series from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Slovenia have been selected for the second edition of the TV series Awards at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival . This year the Heart of Sarajevo Awards for TV series will be awarded in two categories: drama series and comedy.

In the drama series category, eight awards will be given: Best Drama Series, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Rising Star, Best Director (per episode), and Best Script (per episode).

In the comedy category, six awards will be given: Best Comedy, Best Actress, Best Actor, Rising Star, Best Director (per episode), and for Best Script (per episode), according to a press release from the festival.

The awards ceremony for TV awards will be held under the patronage of BH Telecom.

The 28th Sarajevo Film Festival will be held 12-19 August 2022.

