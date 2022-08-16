FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2022: Requiem to the Hot Days of Summer

Requiem to the Hot Days of Summer by Giorgi Parkosadze

SARAJEVO: Georgian documentary director, cinematographer and editor Giorgi Parkosadze is presenting his long documentary project Requiem to the Hot Days of Summer at the Docu Rough Cut Boutique , a regional platform dedicated to documentary projects in postproduction organised by the Sarajevo Film Festival and the Balkan Documentary Center . The film is a Georgian/Greek coproduction.

The third and final module of the Docu Rough Cut Boutique is happening under the umbrella of CineLink Industry Days, running 13 - 18 August 2022.

Completely shot in Ukana Pshavi, a remote mountainous region in Georgia, Requiem to the Hot Days of Summer is a story of Guri and his mother Sanata, who spent their whole lives far from any sign of urban civilisation. It is a story of the motherhood bond and life that existed a long time ago.

The film was produced by Tamta Tvalavadze of Georgian Attic Production in coproduction with Angelos Tsaousis of Greek Filmografik Productions. It has been supported by the Georgian National Film Center and it has received in-kind support from the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs, as well as development support from the Goethe Institute.

The producers are looking for additional funding in postproduction to close the 168,000 EUR budget, as well as for artistic collaborators, broadcasters and sales.

All territories except for Georgia are currently available.

The film should be finished by the end of 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Attic Production (Georgia)

Coproducer:

Filmografik Productions (Greece)

Credits:

Director: Giorgi Parkosadze

DoP: Giorgi Parkosadze

Editor: Fernando Restelli