Docu Rough Cut Boutique 2023 Launches Call for Entries

SARAJEVO: Documentary projects in advanced phase of editing can apply to the 13th edition of Docu Rough Cut Boutique till 20 January 2023. The programme is organised by the Sarajevo Film Festival and the Balkan Documentary Center .

Docu Rough Cut Boutique is organised in three modules: Sofia (first week of April 2023), Budapest (June 2023) and Sarajevo (August 2023). The programme includes editing tutorials, group sessions and individual meetings, and it culminates at the CineLink Industry Days - Sarajevo Film Festival where five projects will be presented to decision makers.

Projects coming from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, North Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine are eligible to apply.

Click HERE for the press release.