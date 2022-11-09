Cinematography Foundation Sarajevo Joins EFAD

SARAJEVO: The Cinematography Foundation Sarajevo has become the 37th member of the European Film Agency Directors association ( EFAD ). The Foundation will join as an associate member, a status for countries that are members of the Council of Europe but are not from the EU.

The Cinematography Foundation Sarajevo was founded in 2002 by the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and it works under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

