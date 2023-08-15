Docu Talents from the East 2023 Announces Winners at CineLink

SARAJEVO: Projects from Ukraine/France/Germany, Czech Republic/Slovakia and Romania were awarded at Docu Talents from the East@ Sarajevo Film Festival , which was held within the Sarajevo FF’s CineLink Industry Days on 13 August 2023.

The winners were selected from among eight documentaries from Central and Eastern Europe, planned for theatrical release during the upcoming 12 months.

Docu Talents from the East is organised by the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival.

The Emerging Producers 2024 were also announced in Sarajevo on 13 August 2023. They include producers from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia.

DOCU TALENTS FROM THE EAST 2023 WINNERS:

Docu Talent Award:

A Picture to Remember (Ukraine, France, Germany)

Directed by Olga Chernykh

Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Kollar

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by Somatic Films

DAFilms.com Distribution Award:

An Almost Perfect Family / O familie aproape perfecta (Romania)

Directed by Tudor Platon

Produced by microFILM

