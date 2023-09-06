FESTIVALS: Cinema Parallels Film Festival 2023 Kicks Off in Banja Luka

BANJA LUKA: The documentary-media art film festival and educational platform Cinema Parallels has chosen for its 4th edition the theme Documenting Realities: The Facto Fiction Films. Cinema Parallels starts in Banja Luka on 6 September and will wrap on 9 September 2023.

The festival is focused on emerging filmmakers from Western Balkan countries and celebrates the diverse identities of the region.

Cinema Parallels has four main sections: International features; International shorts; International and regional art / video installations and interactive projects; and Local and regional short film section. The educational platforms are Masterclass and Documentary Summer Camp.

The festival delves into the intriguing relationship between performance and the fictional elements within cinema, by presenting films that initiate thought-provoking conversations about the interplay between physicality and narrative, both in real-life settings and on fictional stages.

Cinema Parallels is organised by Video Kabinet with the support of the Audio-Visual Center of Republika Srpska and the city of Banja Luka in collaboration with Gradsko pozorište Jazavac and the Academy of Arts, University of Banja Luka.

