FNE Oscar Watch 2024: Bosnia and Herzegovina Selects Excursion as Oscar Candidate

SARAJEVO: Una Gunjak’s debut feature Excursion / Ekskurzija has been selected as Bosnia and Herzegovina’s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway and France.

Excursion is a story of a teenager Iman, who catches the eye of an older boy while her class is preparing for the excursion to celebrate the end of primary school. Rumour about her being pregnant puts the whole excursion in jeopardy, and Iman finds herself in the storm of expectations, limitations and rules that the life of a teenager in Bosnia and Herzegovina brings with it.

The cast includes Asja Zara Lagumdžija, Nađa Spaho, Maja Izetbegović, Mediha Musliović, Izudin Bajrovići and Muhamed Hadžović.

Amra Bakšić Čamo and Adis Đapo produced the film through Bosnian SCCA/pro.ba in coproduction with Jelena Mitrović of Serbian Baš Čelik, Siniša Juričić of Nukleus Film (Croatia), Gary Craner of Mer Film (Norway) and Francois Morisset of Salaud Morisset (France).

The film was supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton Sarajevo, Film Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund and Eurimages.