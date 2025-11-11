BOX OFFICE: Mirza Begović's The Will Dominates Box Office in Bosnia and Herzegovina for 4th Week in a Row

A sequel to Amanet, The Will has recorded 382,161 EUR / 766,970 KM gross in the four weeks of distribution, placing itself well above the so far first-placed A Minecraft Movie (50,841 admissions and 211,988 EUR / 414,597 KM gross).

In Bosnia and Herzegovina The Will is distributed by Una Film.

The Will has started its international distribution too, with approximately 40,000 admissions so far. It is distributed in Croatia by Editus, in Slovenia by Karantanija Cinemas, in Serbia and Montenegro by Taramount Film, and in the rest of the Europe and America by EM EventMotion Production.

“The Will is a film for the whole family that, although primarily a comedy, addresses various timeless problems in society, such as interpersonal and inter-family relationships and the division of property, the problem of gambling, alcoholism etc. It draws a parallel between two times/eras [1990s and present], revealing the flaws and shortcomings of each time,” said Mirza Begović.

The film is produced by Mirza Begović and Nevres Softić, and Ajdin Hasanić is the executive producer for Hudhud and AmfiTeatar. The film is coproduced by BH Telecom.

The film was supported by BH Telecom, the Government of Central Bosnia Canton, the Ministry of Education, Science, Youth, Culture and Sport of Central Bosnia Canton, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Zenica-Doboj Canton, the Busovača Municipality, and many private sponsors.