PRODUCTION: First Bosnian Horror Film Evil Eye in Postproduction

SARAJEVO: After years of waiting for The Lake / Jezero ( SCCA/pro.ba ) by Timur Makarević, which was supposed to be the first Bosnian horror film, it seems that Adnan Hrustemović’s debut feature Evil Eye / Zlooko will take that title.

Evil Eye follows the story of a retired surgeon who, after a chance encounter with a girl who is convinced that she is cursed and haunted by an unstoppable monster, begins experiencing the same curse.

The cast includes Dragan Mićanović, Itana Dragojević, Marija Pikić, Igor Skvarica, Tarik Filipović, Amra Kapidžić, Semir Krivić, and Rea Memi.

"It was never my plan to create a typical horror, although I think it somewhat adheres to its genre form, which it indirectly questions. What fills me with the greatest pride is its ambiguity, its layers, and the subtle ways in which it plays with the audience's perceptions and reasoning," Timur Makarević said.

The film’s budget of 200,000 EUR is based on self-financing by the author Adnan Hrustemović, and the production was handled by himself and Kerim Mašović of Kontraplan.

There is no need for additional funding at the moment, but the producers are looking for possible distributors and sales agents. All territories are available.

Production Information:

Producer:

Kontraplan (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Credits:

Director: Adnan Hrustemović

Screenwriter: Adnan Hrustemović

DoP: Amel Đikoli

Editor: Redžinald Šimek

Composer: Mirza Rahmanović – INDIGO

Production designer: Adisa Vatreš

Costume designer: Monika Močević

Makeup: Lamija Hadžihasanović

Cast: Dragan Mićanović, Itana Dragojević, Marija Pikić, Igor Skvarica, Tarik Filipović, Amra Kapidžić, Semir Krivić, Rea Memi