PRODUCTION: First Bosnian Horror Film Evil Eye in Postproduction

    Evil Eye by Adnan Hrustemović shooting Evil Eye by Adnan Hrustemović shooting credit: Kontraplan

    SARAJEVO: After years of waiting for The Lake / Jezero (SCCA/pro.ba) by Timur Makarević, which was supposed to be the first Bosnian horror film, it seems that Adnan Hrustemović’s debut feature Evil Eye / Zlooko will take that title.

    Evil Eye follows the story of a retired surgeon who, after a chance encounter with a girl who is convinced that she is cursed and haunted by an unstoppable monster, begins experiencing the same curse.

    The cast includes Dragan Mićanović, Itana Dragojević, Marija Pikić, Igor Skvarica, Tarik Filipović, Amra Kapidžić, Semir Krivić, and Rea Memi.

    The film’s budget of 200,000 EUR is based on self-financing by the author Adnan Hrustemović, and the production was handled by himself and Kerim Mašović of Kontraplan.

    There is no need for additional funding at the moment, but the producers are looking for possible distributors and sales agents. All territories are available.

    Production Information:

    Evil Eye director Adnan Hrustemović, credit: KontraplanProducer:
    Kontraplan (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Credits:
    Director: Adnan Hrustemović
    Screenwriter: Adnan Hrustemović
    DoP: Amel Đikoli
    Editor: Redžinald Šimek
    Composer: Mirza Rahmanović – INDIGO
    Production designer: Adisa Vatreš
    Costume designer: Monika Močević
    Makeup: Lamija Hadžihasanović
    Cast: Dragan Mićanović, Itana Dragojević, Marija Pikić, Igor Skvarica, Tarik Filipović, Amra Kapidžić, Semir Krivić, Rea Memi

