PRODUCTION: First Bosnian Horror Film Evil Eye in Postproduction

Evil Eye follows the story of a retired surgeon who, after a chance encounter with a girl who is convinced that she is cursed and haunted by an unstoppable monster, begins experiencing the same curse.
The cast includes Dragan Mićanović, Itana Dragojević, Marija Pikić, Igor Skvarica, Tarik Filipović, Amra Kapidžić, Semir Krivić, and Rea Memi.
"It was never my plan to create a typical horror, although I think it somewhat adheres to its genre form, which it indirectly questions. What fills me with the greatest pride is its ambiguity, its layers, and the subtle ways in which it plays with the audience's perceptions and reasoning," Timur Makarević said.
The film’s budget of 200,000 EUR is based on self-financing by the author Adnan Hrustemović, and the production was handled by himself and Kerim Mašović of Kontraplan.
There is no need for additional funding at the moment, but the producers are looking for possible distributors and sales agents. All territories are available.
Production Information:
Producer:
Kontraplan (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Credits:
Director: Adnan Hrustemović
Screenwriter: Adnan Hrustemović
DoP: Amel Đikoli
Editor: Redžinald Šimek
Composer: Mirza Rahmanović – INDIGO
Production designer: Adisa Vatreš
Costume designer: Monika Močević
Makeup: Lamija Hadžihasanović
Cast: Dragan Mićanović, Itana Dragojević, Marija Pikić, Igor Skvarica, Tarik Filipović, Amra Kapidžić, Semir Krivić, Rea Memi