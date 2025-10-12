OBITUARY: Bosnian Producer Damir Ibrahimović

SARAJEVO: Prominent Bosnian producer Damir Ibrahimović passed away suddenly on 9 October, at the age of 60. Ibrahimović was best known for producing the Oscar-nominated film Quo Vadis Aida? directed by Jasmila Žbanić.

Ibrahimović was the founder of the production company Deblokada, for which he produced films for almost 30 years. He made his debut in feature film producing Grbavica: The Land of My Dreams (Deblokada, 2006) by his wife and partner Jasmila Žbanić. The film was awarded the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival.

His career continued successfully with a string of feature films that are considered amongst the most important Bosnian-Herzegovinian films, including On the Path by Jasmila Žbanić (Deblokada, 2010), Cure – The Life of Another by Andrea Štaka (OKO FILM Productions, 2014), Love Island by Jasmila Žbanić (Živa, 2014), Men Don’t Cry by Alen Drljević (Deblokada, 2017), and many others.

Sharing the information about his death and upcoming commemoration to be held at the National Theatre on 15 October 2025, the Association of Filmmakers of Bosnia and Herzegovina wrote that “He was one of the most successful and prolific producers of contemporary Bosnian-Herzegovinian cinema.”

Of his latest successes, two premiered at the Venice Film Festival: the feature film Quo Vadis, Aida? (Deblokada, 2020) that was later nominated for the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category, and won the European Film Academy’s Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress and the Lux Audience Award, and the television series I Know Your Soul (Deblokada, 2022).

Damir Ibrahimović also produced the long documentary Blum – Masters of Their Own Destiny (Deblokada, 2024), which is this year’s Bosnian-Herzegovinian candidate for the Oscar in the Best International Feature category, and he was in preparation with Quo Vadis Aida?: The Missing Part to be directed also by Jasmila Žbanić.