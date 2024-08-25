Romanian Film Three Kilometers to the End of the World Wins 2024 Sarajevo Film Festival

The Heart of Sarajevo for best documentary went to A Picture to Remember by Olga Chernykh, a coproduction between Ukraine, France and Germany.
Serbian production Big Women by Milica Tomović received the CineLink Co-production Development Award at the 22nd edition of CineLink Industry Days.
This year, the festival presented Honorary Heart of Sarajevo awards to: Philippe Bober, Christof Papousek, Alexader Payne, Meg Ryan, Elia Suleiman, John Turturro and Paul Schrader, who received the award in 2018, but was prevented from coming to Sarajevo due to illness.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
JURIES AWARDS:
Competition Programme – Feature Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:
Three Kilometers to The End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
Directed by Emanuel Pârvu
Produced by FAMart Association
Coproduced by FAMart Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania, House of Media
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:
Yorgos Zois for Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria, USA)
Produced by Foss Productions, Homemade Films
Coproduced by Red Carpet films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr, Eurimages, the Greek Film Center, EKOME, Onassis Culture, Flux
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:
Anab Ahmed Ibrahim in Village Next to Paradise (Austria, France, Germany, Somalia)
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:
Doru Bem for Holy Week (Romania, Switzerland)
Directed by Andrei Cohn
Produced by Mandragora
Coproduced by Bord Cadre Films
Competition Programme – Documentary Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary:
A Picture to Remember (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Olga Chernykh
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Documentary:
Like A Sick Yellow / Si e verdhë e sëmurë (Kosovo)
Directed by Norika Sefa
Human Rights Award:
Your Life Without Me (Hungary, Switzerland)
Directed by Anna Rubi
Special Jury Award:
What We Ask of a Statue Is That It Doesn't Move (Greece, France)
Directed by Daphné Hérétakis
Competition Programme – Short Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® Qualifying:
Absent (Turkey)
Directed by Cem Demirer
Special Jury Mention:
Tako Tsubo (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Eva Pedroza, Fanny Sorgo
Competition Programme – Student Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:
The Smell of Fresh Paint / Miris svježe farbe (Serbia)
Directed by Nađa Petrović
Special Environmental Awareness Award:
The Sky above Zenica / Nebo iznad Zenice (Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Zlatko Pranjić, Nanna Frank Møller
Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:
Cent'anni (Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Austria)
Directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog
Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Awards:
Philippe Bober
Christof Papousek
Alexader Payne
Meg Ryan
Paul Schrader
Elia Suleiman
John Turturro
PARTNERS AWARDS:
Awards of Association of Bosnian Filmmakers:
“Ivica Matić” Awards:
Šemsudin Gegić (for overall contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian film)
Una Gunjak for Excursion / Ekskurzija (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France)
Produced by SCCA/pro.ba
Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset
Supported by Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton Sarajevo, Film Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund and Eurimages
BH Film Student Programme Awards:
Best BH Student Film:
Good Luck, Sarah! / Sretno, Saro!
Directed by Isidora Ratković
Special Jury Award:
We’ll Buy the Fish Tomorrow / Sutra ćemo kupiti ribice
Directed by Sara Ristić
Special Jury Mention:
Zanzibar 4K Colorized / Zanzibar 4K kolorizovano
Directed by Lea Tošić
European Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2024:
Winter (Poland)
Directed by Tomek Popakul, Kasumi Ozeki
Cineuropa Prize:
Three Kilometers to The End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
CICAE Award:
Family Therapy / Porodična terapija (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway, Serbia)
Directed by Sonja Prosenc
Produced by Monoo
Coproduced by Incipit Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Incitus Film, Living Pictures, in association with TV Slovenia, ARRI, Storyline, NuFrame
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film Studio, TV Slovenia, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Filmkraft Rogaland Norway, Zefyr Media Fund Norway, ARRI International Programme, Creative Europe MEDIA
22nd CINELINK INDUSTRY DAYS AWARDS:
CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS:
Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:
Big Women (Serbia)
Directed by Milica Tomović
Produced by Non-Aligned Films
Coproduced by Big Time Production
Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award:
Times New Roman (Ukraine, Lithuania)
Directed by Philip Sotnychenko
Produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema
Film Center Serbia CineLink Award:
Air in a Bottle (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia)
Directed by Aida Begić
Produced by Film House
Coproduced by This and That Productions
Film Center Montenegro CineLink Award:
Hystéra (Greece, Slovenia, France)
Directed by Asimina Proedrou
Produced by Wild at Heart
ARTEKino International Prize:
Uptight Ass (Serbia)
Directed by Matija Gluščević
Produced by Naked
CINELINK WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:
Turkish National Radio Television Award:
Honey Bunny (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Igor Jelinović
Produced by Eclectica
Coproduced by Baš-Čelik
Post Republic Award:
Hear the Yellow (Turkey)
Directed by Banu Sıvacı
Produced by Anagraf film
Coproduced by Huylu Film, Aslanyürek Film
Think-Film Impact Production:
Divia (Poland, Ukraine, the Netherlands)
Directed by Dmytro Hreshko
Produced by Gogol Film
Coproduced by UPUA Studio
CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:
Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award:
Pray For Us (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro)
Created by Filip Jokanović
Produced by Kot Productions
TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:
Angelmaker (Romania, Czech Republic)
Created by Cristina Groșan
Produced by Tangaj Production (tangajproduction.com)
CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AND DRAMA AWARD:
Female Voices CineLink Award, Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre and UN Women Bosnia and Herzegovina:
Lullaby (Greece, Georgia)
Directed by Keti Machaviarani
Produced by View Master Films
DOCU ROUGH CUT BOUTIQUE AWARD:
HBO Award:
In Hell With Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)
Directed by Kristina Nikolova
Produced by LunaClipse Media
Cat & Docs Award:
Kartli (Georgia, France)
Directed by Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Pebrel
Produced by Sakdoc Film
DOK Leipzig Preview Award:
Electing Miss Santa (Republic of Moldova, Romania)
Directed by Raisa Răzmeriță
Produced by HaiDOC Productions
Avanpost Award:
In Hell With Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)
Directed by Kristina Nikolova
Movies That Matter Award:
Electing Miss Santa (Republic of Moldova, Romania)
Directed by Raisa Răzmeriță
East Silver Caravan Award:
In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)
Directed by Kristina Nikolova