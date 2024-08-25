Romanian Film Three Kilometers to the End of the World Wins 2024 Sarajevo Film Festival

SARAJEVO: Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii by Romanian director Emanuel Pârvu, received the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 30th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival (16-23 August 2024).

The Heart of Sarajevo for best documentary went to A Picture to Remember by Olga Chernykh, a coproduction between Ukraine, France and Germany.

Serbian production Big Women by Milica Tomović received the CineLink Co-production Development Award at the 22nd edition of CineLink Industry Days.

This year, the festival presented Honorary Heart of Sarajevo awards to: Philippe Bober, Christof Papousek, Alexader Payne, Meg Ryan, Elia Suleiman, John Turturro and Paul Schrader, who received the award in 2018, but was prevented from coming to Sarajevo due to illness.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

JURIES AWARDS:

Competition Programme – Feature Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:

Three Kilometers to The End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Directed by Emanuel Pârvu

Produced by FAMart Association

Coproduced by FAMart Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania, House of Media

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:

Yorgos Zois for Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria, USA)

Produced by Foss Productions, Homemade Films

Coproduced by Red Carpet films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr, Eurimages, the Greek Film Center, EKOME, Onassis Culture, Flux

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:

Anab Ahmed Ibrahim in Village Next to Paradise (Austria, France, Germany, Somalia)

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:

Doru Bem for Holy Week (Romania, Switzerland)

Directed by Andrei Cohn

Produced by Mandragora

Coproduced by Bord Cadre Films

Competition Programme – Documentary Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary:

A Picture to Remember (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Olga Chernykh

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Documentary:

Like A Sick Yellow / Si e verdhë e sëmurë (Kosovo)

Directed by Norika Sefa

Human Rights Award:

Your Life Without Me (Hungary, Switzerland)

Directed by Anna Rubi

Special Jury Award:

What We Ask of a Statue Is That It Doesn't Move (Greece, France)

Directed by Daphné Hérétakis

Competition Programme – Short Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® Qualifying:

Absent (Turkey)

Directed by Cem Demirer

Special Jury Mention:

Tako Tsubo (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Eva Pedroza, Fanny Sorgo

Competition Programme – Student Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:

The Smell of Fresh Paint / Miris svježe farbe (Serbia)

Directed by Nađa Petrović

Special Environmental Awareness Award:

The Sky above Zenica / Nebo iznad Zenice (Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Zlatko Pranjić, Nanna Frank Møller

Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:

Cent'anni (Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Austria)

Directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog

Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Awards:

Philippe Bober

Christof Papousek

Alexader Payne

Meg Ryan

Paul Schrader

Elia Suleiman

John Turturro

PARTNERS AWARDS:

Awards of Association of Bosnian Filmmakers:

“Ivica Matić” Awards:

Šemsudin Gegić (for overall contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian film)

Una Gunjak for Excursion / Ekskurzija (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France)

Produced by SCCA/pro.ba

Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset

Supported by Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton Sarajevo, Film Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund and Eurimages

BH Film Student Programme Awards:

Best BH Student Film:

Good Luck, Sarah! / Sretno, Saro!

Directed by Isidora Ratković

Special Jury Award:

We’ll Buy the Fish Tomorrow / Sutra ćemo kupiti ribice

Directed by Sara Ristić

Special Jury Mention:

Zanzibar 4K Colorized / Zanzibar 4K kolorizovano

Directed by Lea Tošić

European Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2024:

Winter (Poland)

Directed by Tomek Popakul, Kasumi Ozeki

Cineuropa Prize:

Three Kilometers to The End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

CICAE Award:

Family Therapy / Porodična terapija (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Produced by Monoo

Coproduced by Incipit Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Incitus Film, Living Pictures, in association with TV Slovenia, ARRI, Storyline, NuFrame

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film Studio, TV Slovenia, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Filmkraft Rogaland Norway, Zefyr Media Fund Norway, ARRI International Programme, Creative Europe MEDIA

22nd CINELINK INDUSTRY DAYS AWARDS:

CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS:

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:

Big Women (Serbia)

Directed by Milica Tomović

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by Big Time Production



Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award:

Times New Roman (Ukraine, Lithuania)

Directed by Philip Sotnychenko

Produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema



Film Center Serbia CineLink Award:

Air in a Bottle (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia)

Directed by Aida Begić

Produced by Film House

Coproduced by This and That Productions

Film Center Montenegro CineLink Award:

Hystéra (Greece, Slovenia, France)

Directed by Asimina Proedrou

Produced by Wild at Heart

ARTEKino International Prize:

Uptight Ass (Serbia)

Directed by Matija Gluščević

Produced by Naked

CINELINK WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:

Turkish National Radio Television Award:

Honey Bunny (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Jelinović

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Baš-Čelik



Post Republic Award:

Hear the Yellow (Turkey)

Directed by Banu Sıvacı

Produced by Anagraf film

Coproduced by Huylu Film, Aslanyürek Film

Think-Film Impact Production:

Divia (Poland, Ukraine, the Netherlands)

Directed by Dmytro Hreshko

Produced by Gogol Film

Coproduced by UPUA Studio



CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:



Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award:

Pray For Us (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro)

Created by Filip Jokanović

Produced by Kot Productions

TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:

Angelmaker (Romania, Czech Republic)

Created by Cristina Groșan

Produced by Tangaj Production (tangajproduction.com)

CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AND DRAMA AWARD:

Female Voices CineLink Award, Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre and UN Women Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Lullaby (Greece, Georgia)

Directed by Keti Machaviarani

Produced by View Master Films

DOCU ROUGH CUT BOUTIQUE AWARD:

HBO Award:

In Hell With Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)

Directed by Kristina Nikolova

Produced by LunaClipse Media

Cat & Docs Award:

Kartli (Georgia, France)

Directed by Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Pebrel

Produced by Sakdoc Film

DOK Leipzig Preview Award:

Electing Miss Santa (Republic of Moldova, Romania)

Directed by Raisa Răzmeriță

Produced by HaiDOC Productions

Avanpost Award:

In Hell With Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)

Directed by Kristina Nikolova

Movies That Matter Award:

Electing Miss Santa (Republic of Moldova, Romania)

Directed by Raisa Răzmeriță

East Silver Caravan Award:

In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)

Directed by Kristina Nikolova