25-08-2024

Romanian Film Three Kilometers to the End of the World Wins 2024 Sarajevo Film Festival

    2024 award winners 2024 award winners credit: Sarajevo Film Festival

    SARAJEVO: Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii by Romanian director Emanuel Pârvu, received the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 30th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival (16-23 August 2024).

    The Heart of Sarajevo for best documentary went to A Picture to Remember by Olga Chernykh, a coproduction between Ukraine, France and Germany.

    Serbian production Big Women by Milica Tomović received the CineLink Co-production Development Award at the 22nd edition of CineLink Industry Days.

    This year, the festival presented Honorary Heart of Sarajevo awards to: Philippe Bober, Christof Papousek, Alexader Payne, Meg Ryan, Elia Suleiman, John Turturro and Paul Schrader, who received the award in 2018, but was prevented from coming to Sarajevo due to illness.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    JURIES AWARDS:

    Competition Programme – Feature Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:
    Three Kilometers to The End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
    Directed by Emanuel Pârvu
    Produced by FAMart Association
    Coproduced by FAMart Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania, House of Media

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:
    Yorgos Zois for Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria, USA)
    Produced by Foss Productions, Homemade Films
    Coproduced by Red Carpet films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film CentеrEurimages, the Greek Film Center, EKOME, Onassis Culture, Flux

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:
    Anab Ahmed Ibrahim in Village Next to Paradise (Austria, France, Germany, Somalia)

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:
    Doru Bem for Holy Week (Romania, Switzerland)
    Directed by Andrei Cohn
    Produced by Mandragora
    Coproduced by Bord Cadre Films

    Competition Programme – Documentary Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary:
    A Picture to Remember (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Olga Chernykh

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Documentary:
    Like A Sick Yellow / Si e verdhë e sëmurë (Kosovo)
    Directed by Norika Sefa

    Human Rights Award:
    Your Life Without Me (Hungary, Switzerland)
    Directed by Anna Rubi

    Special Jury Award:
    What We Ask of a Statue Is That It Doesn't Move (Greece, France)
    Directed by Daphné Hérétakis

    Competition Programme – Short Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® Qualifying:
    Absent (Turkey)
    Directed by Cem Demirer

    Special Jury Mention:
    Tako Tsubo (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Eva Pedroza, Fanny Sorgo

    Competition Programme – Student Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:
    The Smell of Fresh Paint / Miris svježe farbe (Serbia)
    Directed by Nađa Petrović

    Special Environmental Awareness Award:
    The Sky above Zenica / Nebo iznad Zenice (Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Zlatko Pranjić, Nanna Frank Møller

    Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:
    Cent'anni (Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Austria)
    Directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog

    Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Awards:
    Philippe Bober
    Christof Papousek
    Alexader Payne
    Meg Ryan
    Paul Schrader
    Elia Suleiman
    John Turturro

    PARTNERS AWARDS:

    Awards of Association of Bosnian Filmmakers:

    “Ivica Matić” Awards:

    Šemsudin Gegić (for overall contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian film)

    Una Gunjak for Excursion / Ekskurzija (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France)
    Produced by SCCA/pro.ba
    Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset
    Supported by  Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton SarajevoFilm Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund and Eurimages

    BH Film Student Programme Awards:

    Best BH Student Film:
    Good Luck, Sarah! / Sretno, Saro!
    Directed by Isidora Ratković

    Special Jury Award:
    We’ll Buy the Fish Tomorrow / Sutra ćemo kupiti ribice
    Directed by Sara Ristić

    Special Jury Mention:
    Zanzibar 4K Colorized / Zanzibar 4K kolorizovano
    Directed by Lea Tošić

    European Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2024:
    Winter (Poland)
    Directed by Tomek Popakul, Kasumi Ozeki

    Cineuropa Prize:
    Three Kilometers to The End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

    CICAE Award:
    Family Therapy / Porodična terapija (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway, Serbia)
    Directed by Sonja Prosenc 
    Produced by Monoo
    Coproduced by Incipit Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Incitus Film, Living Pictures, in association with TV Slovenia, ARRI, Storyline, NuFrame
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film StudioTV Slovenia, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, Filmkraft Rogaland Norway, Zefyr Media Fund Norway, ARRI International Programme, Creative Europe MEDIA

    22nd CINELINK INDUSTRY DAYS AWARDS:

    CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS:

    Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:
    Big Women (Serbia)
    Directed by Milica Tomović
    Produced by Non-Aligned Films
    Coproduced by Big Time Production

    Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award:
    Times New Roman (Ukraine, Lithuania)
    Directed by Philip Sotnychenko
    Produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema

    Film Center Serbia CineLink Award:
    Air in a Bottle (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia)
    Directed by Aida Begić
    Produced by Film House
    Coproduced by This and That Productions

    Film Center Montenegro CineLink Award:
    Hystéra (Greece, Slovenia, France)
    Directed by Asimina Proedrou
    Produced by Wild at Heart

    ARTEKino International Prize:
    Uptight Ass (Serbia)
    Directed by Matija Gluščević
    Produced by Naked

    CINELINK WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:

    Turkish National Radio Television Award:
    Honey Bunny (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Igor Jelinović
    Produced by Eclectica
    Coproduced by Baš-Čelik

    Post Republic Award:
    Hear the Yellow (Turkey)
    Directed by Banu Sıvacı
    Produced by Anagraf film
    Coproduced by Huylu Film, Aslanyürek Film

    Think-Film Impact Production:
    Divia (Poland, Ukraine, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Dmytro Hreshko
    Produced by Gogol Film
    Coproduced by UPUA Studio

    CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:

    Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award:
    Pray For Us (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro)
    Created by Filip Jokanović
    Produced by Kot Productions

    TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:
    Angelmaker (Romania, Czech Republic)
    Created by Cristina Groșan
    Produced by Tangaj Production (tangajproduction.com)

    CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AND DRAMA AWARD:

    Female Voices CineLink Award, Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre and UN Women Bosnia and Herzegovina:
    Lullaby (Greece, Georgia)
    Directed by Keti Machaviarani
    Produced by View Master Films

    DOCU ROUGH CUT BOUTIQUE AWARD:

    HBO Award:
    In Hell With Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)
    Directed by Kristina Nikolova
    Produced by LunaClipse Media

    Cat & Docs Award:
    Kartli (Georgia, France)
    Directed by Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Pebrel
    Produced by Sakdoc Film

    DOK Leipzig Preview Award:
    Electing Miss Santa (Republic of Moldova, Romania)
    Directed by Raisa Răzmeriță
    Produced by HaiDOC Productions

    Avanpost Award:
    In Hell With Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)
    Directed by Kristina Nikolova

    Movies That Matter Award:
    Electing Miss Santa (Republic of Moldova, Romania)
    Directed by Raisa Răzmeriță

    East Silver Caravan Award:
    In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)
    Directed by Kristina Nikolova

