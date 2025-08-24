Wind, Talk to Me Wins 2025 Sarajevo Film Festival

The Heart of Sarajevo for best director went to Serbian-Romanian Ivana Mlađenović for Sorella di clausura, a coproduction between Romania, Serbia, Italy, and Spain.
Hungarian project Places Half Empty by Sára Törley-Havas received the Eurimages Co-production Development Award at the 23rd CineLink Industry Days.
This year, the festival presented Honorary Heart of Sarajevo awards to Willem Dafoe, Stellan Skarsgård, Paolo Sorrentino, and Ray Winstone.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
JURIES AWARDS:
Competition Programme – Feature Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:
Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Stefan Đorđević
Produced by Non-Aligned Films
Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart (Croatia), Staragara (Slovenia)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, and Viba Film
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:
Ivana Mlađenović for Sorella di clausura (Romania, Serbia, Italy, Spain)
Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84
Coproduced by Nightswim, Boogaloo Films
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Ministry of Culture, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals, the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:
Sarah al Saleh, Alina Juhart, Mia Skrbinac, Mina Milovanović in Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kukla
Produced by December
Coproduced by Krug Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Vïba Film Studio, RTV Slovenia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe - MEDIA
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:
Andrija Kuzmanović in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Bulgaria, France, Croatia, Montenegro)
Directed by Vladimir Tagić
Produced by Sense Production
Coproduced by Eclectica, Contrast Films
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages
Competition Programme – Documentary Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary:
Our Time Will Come / Unsere Zeit wird kommen (Austria)
Directed by Ivette Löcker
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Documentary:
The Man’s Land / Kacebis Mitsa (Georgia, Hungary)
Directed by Mariam Bakacho Khatchvani
Special Jury Award:
In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, United States)
Directed by Kristina Nikolova
Special Mention:
I Believe the Portrait Saved Me / Mua besoj më shpëtoi portreti (Kosovo, the Netherlands)
Directed by Alban Muja
Competition Programme – Short Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® Qualifying:
Winter in March / Lumi saadab meid (Armenia, Estonia, France, Belgium)
Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan
Special Mention:
Eraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)
Directed by Lili Koss
Competition Programme – Student Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:
Tarik (Serbia)
Directed by Adem Tutić
Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:
God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Hana Jušić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre national du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, Re-Act
Special Youth Perspectives Award:
DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
Produced by Cinema Futura
Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)
Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Awards:
Willem Dafoe
Stellan Skarsgård
Paolo Sorrentino
Ray Winstone
PARTNERS AWARDS:
Awards of Association of Bosnian Filmmakers:
“Ivica Matić” Awards:
Zijad Mehić (for overall contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian film)
Ishak Jalimam for producing the films The Sky above Zenica (directed by Nanna Frank Møller and Zlatko Pranjic, produced by Realstage) and Gym (directed by Srđan Vuletić, produced by Realstage)
BH Film Student Programme Awards:
Best BH Student Film:
Rec
Directed by Fedor Marić
Special Jury Award:
A Pigeon
Directed by Vuk Popović
Special Jury Mention:
Illumination
Directed by Mina Vavan
European Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2024:
Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World (Greece)
Directed by Kevin Walker, Irene Zahariadis
Cineuropa Prize:
DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Georgi M.Unkovski
CICAE Award:
White Snail (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Elsa Kresmer, Levin Peter
23rd CINELINK INDUSTRY DAYS AWARDS:
CineLink Co-Production Market Awards:
Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:
Places Half Empty (Hungary)
Directed by Dorka Vermes
Produced by NoN Lieu
Film Centre of Montenegro CineLink Award:
Stone Over Stone (Austria, Azerbaijan)
Directed by Hilal Baydarov
Produced by Subobscura Films
Coproduced by Ucqar Film
Film Center Serbia CineLink Award:
Pogana (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by David Kapac
Produced by Eclectica
Coproduced by Vertigo
ARTE Kino International Prize:
Two Little Nightmares (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Nebojša Sljepčević
Produced by Antitalent
Coproduced by Sense Production, Studio Virc, Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk
CineLink Co-Production Market & CineLink Drama:
Female Voices CineLink Award:
Rain Country (Turkey)
Directed by Zeynep Köprülü
Produced by Periferi Film
CineLink Work in Progress Awards:
HBO Award:
Who Are We (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Miroslav Terzić
Produced by This and That Productions
Coproduced by Nightswim, Invictus, PTD, Kinorama
Turkish National Radio Television Award:
Yesterday The Eye Didn’t Sleep (Belgium, Palestine, Lebanon)
Directed by RakanMayasi
Produced by Atata
Post Republic Award:
Where To? (Israel, Germany)
Directed by Assaf Machnes
Produced by 2 Team Productions
Coproduced by Lev Cinema, Rogovin Brothers, Iconoclast Germany
Avanpost Media Award:
17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Kosara Mitić
Produced by Black Cat Production
Coproduced by Art&Popcorn, December
CineLink Drama Awards:
Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award:
Red Water (Croatia)
Created by Ljubica Luković
Produced by Antitalent
Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award:
Wonderful (Serbia)
Created by Katarina Mitrović, Isidora Veselinović, Vladimir Tagić
Produced by Sense Production
TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:
Gorilla (Serbia)
Created by Gabor Krigler
Produced by Firefly Productions
CineLink Work in Progress and Docu Rough Cut Boutique Awards:
Think-Film Impact Production Award:
Lost and Found: Romania’s Hidden Adoption Market (Romania)
Directed by Laurentiu Garofeanu
Produced by Mekanism Media
EAVE+ Award:
Marija Stojanović