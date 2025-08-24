24-08-2025

Wind, Talk to Me Wins 2025 Sarajevo Film Festival

    Wind, Talk to Me Wins 2025 Sarajevo Film Festival credit: SFF

    SARAJEVO: Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnomby Serbian director Stefan Đorđević received the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 31st edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival (16 - 23 August 2024). The film is a coproduction between Serbia, Slovenia, and Croatia.

    The Heart of Sarajevo for best director went to Serbian-Romanian Ivana Mlađenović for Sorella di clausura, a coproduction between Romania, Serbia, Italy, and Spain.

    Hungarian project Places Half Empty by Sára Törley-Havas received the Eurimages Co-production Development Award at the 23rd  CineLink Industry Days.

    This year, the festival presented Honorary Heart of Sarajevo awards to Willem Dafoe, Stellan Skarsgård, Paolo Sorrentino, and Ray Winstone.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    JURIES AWARDS:

    Competition Programme – Feature Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:
    Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Stefan Đorđević
    Produced by Non-Aligned Films
    Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart (Croatia), Staragara (Slovenia)
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, and Viba Film

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:
    Ivana Mlađenović for Sorella di clausura (Romania, Serbia, Italy, Spain)
    Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84
    Coproduced by Nightswim, Boogaloo Films
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Ministry of Culture, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals, the Romanian Film CentreEurimages

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:
    Sarah al Saleh, Alina Juhart, Mia Skrbinac, Mina Milovanović in Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kukla
    Produced by December
    Coproduced by Krug Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Vïba Film Studio, RTV Slovenia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:
    Andrija Kuzmanović in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Bulgaria, France, Croatia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Vladimir Tagić
    Produced by Sense Production
    Coproduced by Eclectica, Contrast Films
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages

    Competition Programme – Documentary Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary:
    Our Time Will Come / Unsere Zeit wird kommen (Austria)
    Directed by Ivette Löcker 

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Documentary:
    The Man’s Land / Kacebis Mitsa (Georgia, Hungary)
    Directed by Mariam Bakacho Khatchvani

    Special Jury Award:
    In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, United States)
    Directed by Kristina Nikolova

    Special Mention:
    I Believe the Portrait Saved Me / Mua besoj më shpëtoi portreti (Kosovo, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Alban Muja

    Competition Programme – Short Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® Qualifying:
    Winter in March / Lumi saadab meid (Armenia, Estonia, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan 

    Special Mention:
    Eraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Lili Koss

    Competition Programme – Student Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:
    Tarik (Serbia)
    Directed by Adem Tutić

    Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:
    God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Hana Jušić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre national du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, Re-Act

    Special Youth Perspectives Award:
    DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski  
    Produced by Cinema Futura
    Coproduced by Sektor FilmAlter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film AgencyFilm Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)

    Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Awards:
    Willem Dafoe
    Stellan Skarsgård
    Paolo Sorrentino
    Ray Winstone

    PARTNERS AWARDS:

    Awards of Association of Bosnian Filmmakers:

    “Ivica Matić” Awards:

    Zijad Mehić (for overall contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian film)

    Ishak Jalimam for producing the films The Sky above Zenica (directed by Nanna Frank Møller and Zlatko Pranjic, produced by Realstage) and Gym (directed by Srđan Vuletić, produced by Realstage)

    BH Film Student Programme Awards:

    Best BH Student Film:
    Rec
    Directed by Fedor Marić

    Special Jury Award:
    A Pigeon
    Directed by Vuk Popović

    Special Jury Mention:
    Illumination
    Directed by Mina Vavan

    European Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2024:
    Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World (Greece)
    Directed by Kevin Walker, Irene Zahariadis

    Cineuropa Prize:
    DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Georgi M.Unkovski

    CICAE Award:
    White Snail (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Elsa Kresmer, Levin Peter

    23rd CINELINK INDUSTRY DAYS AWARDS:

    CineLink Co-Production Market Awards:

    Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:
    Places Half Empty (Hungary)
    Directed by Dorka Vermes 
    Produced by NoN Lieu

    Film Centre of Montenegro CineLink Award:
    Stone Over Stone (Austria, Azerbaijan)
    Directed by Hilal Baydarov 
    Produced by Subobscura Films 
    Coproduced by Ucqar Film 

    Film Center Serbia CineLink Award:
    Pogana (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by David Kapac
    Produced by Eclectica
    Coproduced by Vertigo

    ARTE Kino International Prize:
    Two Little Nightmares (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Nebojša Sljepčević
    Produced by Antitalent
    Coproduced by Sense Production, Studio Virc, Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk

    CineLink Co-Production Market & CineLink Drama:

    Female Voices CineLink Award:
    Rain Country (Turkey)
    Directed by Zeynep Köprülü 
    Produced by Periferi Film  

    CineLink Work in Progress Awards:

    HBO Award:
    Who Are We (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Miroslav Terzić
    Produced by This and That Productions
    Coproduced by Nightswim, Invictus, PTD, Kinorama

    Turkish National Radio Television Award:
    Yesterday The Eye Didn’t Sleep (Belgium, Palestine, Lebanon)
    Directed by RakanMayasi
    Produced by Atata

    Post Republic Award:
    Where To? (Israel, Germany)
    Directed by Assaf Machnes
    Produced by 2 Team Productions
    Coproduced by Lev Cinema, Rogovin Brothers, Iconoclast Germany

    Avanpost Media Award:
    17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Kosara Mitić
    Produced by Black Cat Production
    Coproduced by Art&Popcorn, December

    CineLink Drama Awards:

    Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award:
    Red Water (Croatia)
    Created by Ljubica Luković
    Produced by Antitalent


    Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award:
    Wonderful (Serbia)
    Created by Katarina Mitrović, Isidora Veselinović, Vladimir Tagić 
    Produced by Sense Production

    TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:
    Gorilla (Serbia)
    Created by Gabor Krigler
    Produced by Firefly Productions

    CineLink Work in Progress and Docu Rough Cut Boutique Awards:

    Think-Film Impact Production Award:
    Lost and Found: Romania’s Hidden Adoption Market (Romania)
    Directed by Laurentiu Garofeanu
    Produced by Mekanism Media

    EAVE+ Award:
    Marija Stojanović

