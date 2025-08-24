Wind, Talk to Me Wins 2025 Sarajevo Film Festival

SARAJEVO: Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnomby Serbian director Stefan Đorđević received the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 31st edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival (16 - 23 August 2024). The film is a coproduction between Serbia, Slovenia, and Croatia.

The Heart of Sarajevo for best director went to Serbian-Romanian Ivana Mlađenović for Sorella di clausura, a coproduction between Romania, Serbia, Italy, and Spain.

Hungarian project Places Half Empty by Sára Törley-Havas received the Eurimages Co-production Development Award at the 23rd CineLink Industry Days.

This year, the festival presented Honorary Heart of Sarajevo awards to Willem Dafoe, Stellan Skarsgård, Paolo Sorrentino, and Ray Winstone.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

JURIES AWARDS:

Competition Programme – Feature Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:

Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart (Croatia), Staragara (Slovenia)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, and Viba Film

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:

Ivana Mlađenović for Sorella di clausura (Romania, Serbia, Italy, Spain)

Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84

Coproduced by Nightswim, Boogaloo Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Ministry of Culture, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals, the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:

Sarah al Saleh, Alina Juhart, Mia Skrbinac, Mina Milovanović in Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kukla

Produced by December

Coproduced by Krug Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Vïba Film Studio, RTV Slovenia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:

Andrija Kuzmanović in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Bulgaria, France, Croatia, Montenegro)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

Produced by Sense Production

Coproduced by Eclectica, Contrast Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages

Competition Programme – Documentary Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary:

Our Time Will Come / Unsere Zeit wird kommen (Austria)

Directed by Ivette Löcker

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Documentary:

The Man’s Land / Kacebis Mitsa (Georgia, Hungary)

Directed by Mariam Bakacho Khatchvani

Special Jury Award:

In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, United States)

Directed by Kristina Nikolova

Special Mention:

I Believe the Portrait Saved Me / Mua besoj më shpëtoi portreti (Kosovo, the Netherlands)

Directed by Alban Muja

Competition Programme – Short Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® Qualifying:

Winter in March / Lumi saadab meid (Armenia, Estonia, France, Belgium)

Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

Special Mention:

Eraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)

Directed by Lili Koss

Competition Programme – Student Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:

Tarik (Serbia)

Directed by Adem Tutić

Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:

God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre national du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, Re-Act

Special Youth Perspectives Award:

DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Produced by Cinema Futura

Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)

Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Awards:

Willem Dafoe

Stellan Skarsgård

Paolo Sorrentino

Ray Winstone

PARTNERS AWARDS:

Awards of Association of Bosnian Filmmakers:

“Ivica Matić” Awards:

Zijad Mehić (for overall contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian film)

Ishak Jalimam for producing the films The Sky above Zenica (directed by Nanna Frank Møller and Zlatko Pranjic, produced by Realstage) and Gym (directed by Srđan Vuletić, produced by Realstage)

BH Film Student Programme Awards:

Best BH Student Film:

Rec

Directed by Fedor Marić

Special Jury Award:

A Pigeon

Directed by Vuk Popović

Special Jury Mention:

Illumination

Directed by Mina Vavan

European Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2024:

Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World (Greece)

Directed by Kevin Walker, Irene Zahariadis

Cineuropa Prize:

DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M.Unkovski

CICAE Award:

White Snail (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Elsa Kresmer, Levin Peter

23rd CINELINK INDUSTRY DAYS AWARDS:

CineLink Co-Production Market Awards:

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:

Places Half Empty (Hungary)

Directed by Dorka Vermes

Produced by NoN Lieu

Film Centre of Montenegro CineLink Award:

Stone Over Stone (Austria, Azerbaijan)

Directed by Hilal Baydarov

Produced by Subobscura Films

Coproduced by Ucqar Film

Film Center Serbia CineLink Award:

Pogana (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by David Kapac

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Vertigo

ARTE Kino International Prize:

Two Little Nightmares (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Nebojša Sljepčević

Produced by Antitalent

Coproduced by Sense Production, Studio Virc, Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk

CineLink Co-Production Market & CineLink Drama:

Female Voices CineLink Award:

Rain Country (Turkey)

Directed by Zeynep Köprülü

Produced by Periferi Film

CineLink Work in Progress Awards:

HBO Award:

Who Are We (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Miroslav Terzić

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Nightswim, Invictus, PTD, Kinorama

Turkish National Radio Television Award:

Yesterday The Eye Didn’t Sleep (Belgium, Palestine, Lebanon)

Directed by RakanMayasi

Produced by Atata



Post Republic Award:

Where To? (Israel, Germany)

Directed by Assaf Machnes

Produced by 2 Team Productions

Coproduced by Lev Cinema, Rogovin Brothers, Iconoclast Germany

Avanpost Media Award:

17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Kosara Mitić

Produced by Black Cat Production

Coproduced by Art&Popcorn, December



CineLink Drama Awards:

Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award:

Red Water (Croatia)

Created by Ljubica Luković

Produced by Antitalent



Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award:

Wonderful (Serbia)

Created by Katarina Mitrović, Isidora Veselinović, Vladimir Tagić

Produced by Sense Production

TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:

Gorilla (Serbia)

Created by Gabor Krigler

Produced by Firefly Productions

CineLink Work in Progress and Docu Rough Cut Boutique Awards:

Think-Film Impact Production Award:

Lost and Found: Romania’s Hidden Adoption Market (Romania)

Directed by Laurentiu Garofeanu

Produced by Mekanism Media

EAVE+ Award:

Marija Stojanović